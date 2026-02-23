Posted in: Collectibles, Movies, TV | Tagged: funko

Funko Teaming with Rideback, Spuree for TV, Film & Animated Projects

Funko is teaming up with Rideback & AI-enabled tool company Spuree to develop/produce television, film, and other animated content.

Article Summary Funko teams with Rideback and Spuree to create new TV, film, and animated content based on its brands.

The partnership aims to develop original projects, including animation, live-action, and hybrid formats.

Spuree brings AI-enabled tools to help streamline content production for Funko's global fanbase.

New storytelling opportunities are coming for Funko fans, leveraging popular licenses and franchises.

If it's working for LEGO, then why can't it work for Funko? That's how we imagined the thinking was behind today's news that the collectibles brand is teaming up with Rideback ("LEGO Movie" franchise, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender) and AI-enabled creation tool company Spuree to develop and produce television, film, and other animated content. Reportedly exclusively by Variety, the agreement would see Spuree and Rideback serving as content partners for original Funko-focused projects (including animation, hybrid animation/live-action, and other scripted and unscripted options). Though details on specific projects will be released at a later time, the new agreement is apparently "designed to unlock new storytelling opportunities rooted in Funko's globally recognized brands and deep fan engagement, while building scalable franchises that can live across screens, platforms, and other consumer touchpoints." It will be interesting to see how this plays into Funko's current deals with major IPs, including Disney, Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery, NBCUniversal, and other media companies.

"Funko sits at the center of fan culture, turning the moments people love into collectible characters, with more than one billion products in the hands of fans worldwide," shared Funko CEO Josh Simon. "Rideback's unmatched ability to transform beloved toys and characters — like Lego & 'Lilo & Stitch' — into expansive, emotionally resonant stories makes them an ideal partner. Together with Spuree, we're excited to open a new chapter of storytelling for Funko fans everywhere."

Rideback co-CEO and Spuree co-founder Jonathan Eirich added, "Funko has built one of the most recognizable and beloved pop culture platforms in the world. Together, we see an opportunity to develop ambitious, creator-driven stories that respect the DNA of the Funko universe while reimagining what it can become on screen." Rideback co-CEO and Spuree co-founder Michael LoFaso noted, "Spuree was founded to help storytellers and rights holders build premium content more efficiently and creatively. This agreement allows us to apply that vision at scale, combining innovative production workflows with globally resonant IP."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!