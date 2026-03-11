Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, LEGO Education

Antarctica Awaits with the New LEGO Education Animal Set

Embrace your imagination, creativity, and education with LEGO as they debut new Science Kits to explore the unknown

Article Summary Discover the new LEGO Education Antarctic Animals Science Kit with 461 pieces and STEM-focused fun

Build and explore Antarctic scenes, including penguins, a blue whale, icy slopes, and ocean habitats

Encourage critical thinking and STEM skills through interactive experiments and creative challenges

Perfect for ages 7 and up, this educational LEGO set sparks curiosity about animals and science

Exploration awaits as LEGO continues to combine fun, learning, and creativity with LEGO Education sets. The new Antarctic Animals Science Set is another STEM-focused set designed to help teach children about animals and scientific exploration in Antarctica. Coming in at only 461 pieces, this set follows two scientist minifigures as they take on the cold with their latest expedition. Kids will be able to create new brick-built animals, including two penguins and a majestic blue whale.

Future explorers will be able to create different scenes, such as an icy slope and ocean environment, along with experiments and challenges to use with them. From building a penguin habitat to crafting a whale and studying its feeding behavior, this set perfectly captures creativity, fun, and LEGO Education all in one. Besides the included bricks and minifigures, this set is perfect for any LEGO City environment, showing off these researchers in the wild. Fans can already purchase this LEGO Education Antarctic Animals Science Set for $49.99 on the LEGO Store.

LEGO Education Antarctic Animals Science Kit

"Spark a love of science and nature in kids ages 7 years old and up with this Antarctic Animals Science Kit (45201), part of a series of LEGO® Education sets. Target their passion for animals with an educational toy they can build and play with repeatedly. Encourage kids' critical thinking skills with an 'icy' slope, 2 toy penguin figures, an articulated whale figure, 2 scientist minifigures and more."

"Inspire STEM learning, nature exploration and independent play with the included life science experiments, which encourage them to find solutions and invent whole new ways of achieving their goals through fun. It's designed so that adults can boost kids' learning with a cool animal toy that inspires ingenuity. Girls and boys can develop their problem-solving and other STEM skills while enjoying a set that offers fun ways to explore and learn more about their passion. Set contains 461 pieces.

