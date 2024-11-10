Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: futurama, star trek: Lower Decks

Futurama: Dawnn Lewis on LaBarbara, Enduring Chemistry w/ Phil LaMarr

Dawnn Lewis spoke with us about her enduring working relationship with Phil LaMarr and why Futurama brings hope to Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Dawnn Lewis has built two enduring legacies in the live-action and voiceover worlds since her memorable world on A Different World in 1987. She did her first voiceover in Kid 'n' Play, the animated series, in 1990. Lewis would work on several projects on both fronts throughout her career, but in recent years, she became a big force in the animated world, working on several franchises, including The Simpsons, Fairly OddParents, Carmen Sandiego, World of Warcraft, and Rick & Morty. One of her longest series is Matt Groening's Futurama as the voice of LaBarbara Conrad, the wife of Hermes Conrad (voiced by Phil LaMarr), who constantly cheated on him with rival Barbados Slim (John DiMaggio), appearing in 18 episodes across eight seasons, making her debut in season two with her last appearance to date in season 12, released earlier in 2024.

Futurama, which has been revived several times from its original run on Fox from 1999-2003, Comedy Central from 2008-2013, and currently on Hulu since 2023. While promoting her work on the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Lower Decks, the actress spoke to Bleeding Cool about pairing with LaMarr across several series and why Futurama's luck gives hope for Lower Decks that it can last beyond season five, either on Paramount+ or elsewhere.

Futurama Star Dawnn Lewis on Legacy She Built with Phil LaMarr

Bleeding Cool: You and Phil LaMarr have such a great dynamic together, not only on 'Star Trek: Lower Decks,' but also 'Futurama.' How do you compare your experience working with him on both shows and what you like most about playing LaBarbara?

To be honest with you, Phil and I have played husband and wife on probably a dozen shows over the last 25 to 30 years. I love doing LaBarbara because my family is from South America, so [gets into voice] "LaBarbara speaks the way the whole rest of my family speaks. I get to bring up my roots and my culture into the performance."

Phil is a wonderful actor and a dear friend, and he can go there as well. He's great with imitating accents and voices, and we always have a great time together. We play adults, husband and wife, and kids together. It's a blast, and to your point, "Futurama" that show has been canceled and reinstated at least four different times. There's nothing to say 'Lower Decks' can't do the same thing. Many lives, many lives, many lives.

All 12 seasons of Futurama, which also features the voices of Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, and David Herman, are available to stream on Hulu, with season 13 set to premiere in 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!