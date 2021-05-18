FX Networks Sets Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds Wrexham Docuseries

While FX Networks may be kicking off a much-needed "Mac Week" this week in honor of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's badass-bouncer-in-his-own-mind, it's his real-life counterpart who making the headlines today. On Tuesday, FX Networks announced that a two-season order has been given for the FX docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, a docuseries shining a spotlight on the tiny Welsh football (soccer) club that quickly caught the world's attention off the field when it was purchased by Rob McElhenney (Mythic Quest) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool).

Produced by McElhenney, Reynolds, Nick Frenkel, and John Henion in conjunction with Chef's Table outfit Broadwalk Pictures, the series tracks the dreams and people of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, as the actors take ownership of the town's historic yet struggling club. Over the course of the series, Reynolds and McElhenney will receive a crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates between a team and a town counting on two stars to bring some serious hope and change to their community. "Rob and Ryan will take fans inside the sport as never before, pairing their genuine love for the game with the welcome challenge of building on the heritage of this club," said Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX Entertainment, in a statement when the news was announced earlier today.

The news comes at a time when McElhenney finds himself on a creative roll, with the second season of Apple's Mythic Quest receiving rave reviews and a record-breaking 15 season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Here's a look at Reynolds and McElhenney introducing the series to the world- with the help of a Welsh translator. And it goes exactly how you would expect (and we're now big fans of the Welsh translator):