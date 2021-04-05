G4, WWE Team for Xavier Woods-Hosted Video Game Competition Series

With G4 about to pull off its own resurrection starting this summer, viewers are learning more about the role WWE Superstar Xavier Woods aka Austin Creed will play with news that the next-generation network the professional wrestling and entertainment company are partnering for a video game competition series premiering this fall. Hosted by Woods, the as-yet-untitled competition series will find the biggest content creators in gaming competing against each other in some of the most popular video games ever. It's all about settling scores…with scores.

WWE is set to executive produce and will join G4 in taking the project to market. "Getting a shot to be a G4 cast member is incredible and humbling in itself, and I couldn't be more excited for the chance to have my own show," said Woods. "Not only will I host but I'll also have a pivotal role to play as the top personalities in gaming try to settle their beef." Viewers should also check out the WWE's "UUDD WrestleMania Gaming Event' premiering Saturday, April 10, at 11 am ET on the UpUpDownDown YouTube Channel for another major G4 announcement.

"This partnership combines WWE's sports entertainment and G4's competitive entertainment to bring a truly unique offering only these brands can offer," said Brian Terwilliger, VP of Programming and Creative Strategy for G4. "The format of the show, along with WWE Superstar Xavier Woods AKA Austin Creed's electric presence on-screen, will make it appealing for gamers, WWE fans, and those new to both as well." For Jayar Donlan, WWE Executive Vice President, Advanced Media, it's about exposing Woods to an even larger gaming audience. "Xavier Woods has become a household name for WWE fans and gamers alike, and he is the perfect fit to headline our new series with G4," said Donlan, "From console and mobile games to WWE's successful UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, WWE's influence on gaming is stronger than ever, and having our own gaming series on G4 is the next step in the evolution of the company's gaming strategy."