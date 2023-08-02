Posted in: DC Universe, Max, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, gal gadot, james gunn, wonder woman

Gal Gadot, DC Studios "Gonna Develop a 'Wonder Woman 3' Together"

From what Gal Gadot had to share, it sounds like she will be developing Wonder Woman 3 with DC Studios' James Gunn & Peter Safran.

Back in February of this year, DC Studios' James Gunn and Peter Safran made it pretty clear that Wonder Woman would be playing a major role in their new DCU moving forward. Putting their words into action, the duo announced the prequel series Paradise Lost as part of its initial "Chapter 1 – Gods and Monsters" slate of films & series. But that's great as far as prequels go – what about the here-and-now Wonder Woman? Well, that's been a tricky one to pin down. Shortly after Gunn & Safran took over, word came down that director Patty Jenkins (2017's Wonder Woman, 2020's Wonder Woman 1984) would not be returning to helm a third film – leading many to believe that Gal Gadot would also not be returning. Add into the mix Henry Cavill's and Ben Affleck's departures as Superman and Batman, respectively, and the rumblings became understandable. Well… not so fast. Because it sounds like Gadot will be joining Gunn & Safran's new DC Universe – and the word comes directly from Gadot. "I love portraying Wonder Woman. It's so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James [Gunn] and from Peter [Safran] is that we're gonna develop a 'Wonder Woman 3' together," Gadot shared with ComicBook.com during a pre-SAG-AFTRA strike interview in support of her film, Heart of Stone. While no other details were available, we're keeping our social media radar dialed up for any reactions/confirmations from Gunn once the rumblings on this get louder.

Set before the birth of Diana (Wonder Woman) and located on the island of Themyscira, Safran & Gunn see Paradise Lost as a "Game of Thrones" -like take on Wonder Woman's origins ("It's really about the political intrigue behind a society of all women": Safran) when it was first announced at the end of last month. Comic fans may recognize the title from Phil Jimenez & George Pérez's Paradise Island Lost comics series. "How did that come about? What's the origin of an island of all women? What are the beautiful truths and the ugly truths behind all of that? And what's the scheming like between the different power players in that society?" were Gunn's rhetorical questions when explaining the series' themes.

