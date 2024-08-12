Posted in: Game Of Thrones, HBO, TV | Tagged: game of thrones, HBO, industry, Jon Snow, kit harington

Game of Thrones Cast "So F***ing Tired" By Final Season: Harington

Kit Harington (Industry) opens up about the burnout the Game of Thrones cast was feeling and the fans' reactions to the final season.

Kit Harington has accepted his legacy as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones spending nearly a decade of his life in the series in all eight seasons during its run on HBO from 2011-2019. It wasn't without its share of problems that vaulted the actor to superstardom from his rockstar status as Jon Snow emerged from a heartthrob and naïve idealist to a resurrected man of destiny. Unfortunately, that momentum came to a crashing halt with the eighth and final season of the David Benioff and Dan Weiss series with the backlash from the finale. While promoting his latest and more contemporary series Industry in his return to HBO, the actor opened up about his time on Game of Thrones, based on George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice & Fire novel series.

Game of Thrones: Kit Harington "Knew Nothing" About Handling Fame at First

When it comes to the season eight backlash of Game of Thrones that saw Jon Snow back to where he started as a member of the Night's Watch, but leaving with the Wildlings in the North following his regicide of his aunt & lover Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), "I went in, and everyone loved 'Thrones;' I came out, and everyone hated it," Harington told GQ. "I thought, What the fuck is going on?!" Harington recognizes he owes so much to the HBO series – not to mention meeting his future wife, Rose Leslie, who played the Wildling love interest Ygritte (famously coining the phrase "You know nothing, Jon Snow," in the second season). GOT's final season in 2019, it was revealed he was battling an alcohol addiction. "I was trying to project this image of utter sophistication and coolness about what I was doing but genuinely [was] sort of terrified about everything," he said.

The Jon Snow fame came with an obvious price as catcallers would shout the catchphrase as Harington in public. "I think if there was any fault with the end of 'Thrones,' is that we were all so fucking tired, we couldn't have gone on longer. And so I understand some people thought it was rushed, and I might agree with them," Harington said. "But I'm not sure there was any alternative. I look at pictures of me in that final season, and I look exhausted. I look spent. I didn't have another season in me." And the backlash to the final episode specifically? "Everyone is entitled to their opinion. I think there were mistakes made, story-wise, towards the end maybe. I think there were some interesting choices that didn't quite work."

Make sure to check out the complete interview – which also includes Harington discussing Industry, Eternals, embracing his sex symbol status, family life, and sobriety.

