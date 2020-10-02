Game of Thrones: George R. R. Martin Reveals Least Favorite TV Scene

It's no secret there's been some creative differences between author George R. R. Martin and creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss behind the TV series based on his works "A Song of Fire and Ice" in HBO's Game of Thrones. One of the said disagreements was actually in the series' first season. James Hibberd, who chronicled the behind-the-scenes tales of all eight seasons of HBO's fantasy epic in "Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon" discussed the scene that caused King Robert Baratheon's mortal wounding in Entertainment Weekly. In the books and the TV series, a boar hunt is what ultimately downed the rotund monarch, but the scale is what had to be changed due to budget constraints.

Game of Thrones Scene in Question

Despite HBO's average commitment to each episode was about $6 million in 2011, Martin was disappointed that the budget was not large enough to stage many elements of his grand fantasy vision. ″Where we really fell down in terms of the budget was my least favorite scene in the entire show, in all eight seasons: King Robert goes hunting,″ Martin said. ″Four guys walking on foot through the woods carrying spears, and Robert is giving Renly s***. In the books, Robert goes off hunting, we get word he was gored by a boar, and they bring him back, and he dies. So I never did [a hunting scene]. But I knew what a royal hunting party was like. There would have been a hundred guys. There would have been pavilions. There would have been huntsmen. There would have been dogs. There would have been horns blowing — that's how a king goes hunting! He wouldn't have just been walking through the woods with three of his friends holding spears hoping to meet a boar. But at that point, we couldn't afford horses or dogs or pavilions." Robert was played by Mark Addy in season one on Game of Thornes, and Gethin Anthony played his brother, Renly. The budget became largely became less of an issue, according to Hibberd, as the series pressed on with the exception of season 2's "The Battle of Blackwater." All eight seasons are available to stream on HBO Max. You can watch the scene below.