Game of Thrones Tormund Giantsbane Arrives at threezero

Game of Thrones fans has a new collectible to look forward to as Tormund Giantsbane arrives. The 1/6th scale figure shows the perfect likeness of actor Kristofer Hivju and features other great detail and articulation. The beloved Game of Thrones character is based on his Season 7 appearance and will feature a wide variety of accessories. Tormund's outfit will feature an amazing fabric outfit with an artificial fur coat and interchangeable hands. As for weapons, he will get a sword and sheath, battle axe, and two Dragonglass weapons with an axe and dagger. This is on figure fans of the series will not want to miss out on and will be an amazing addition for any collection.

The final season of the show was very lackluster but the characters the show delivered was something that will always stay remarkable. The likeness that three zero has captured in this figure is quite amazing. Dedicated Game of Thrones fan will ahem no problem adding this guy to their growing collection. The Game of Thrones Tormund Giantsbane 1/6 Scale Figure from Threezero can be found here. Prices and pre-orders are not live just yet but pre-orders are set to go live September 4th. Go beyond the wall with Giantsbane and bring peace back to the kingdom.

"The Tormund Giantsbane collectible figure features an authentically detailed likeness to the character's appearance in the Season 7 of the hit HBO television series Game of Thrones. 1/6th scale Game of Thrones Tormund Giantsbane collectible details: Highly-accurate likeness to the character as portrayed in the television series. TM & © 2020 Home Box Office, Inc. *The estimated shipping date: 2nd Quarter 2021."

12" (~31cm) tall

Fully-articulated figure

Realistic head sculpt

Tailored clothing with finely detailed textures and weathering

Faux-fur Wildling coat

Belt

Pants

One pair of boots

Exchangeable hands: One pair of relaxed hands One pair of fists One pair for holding weapons



Accessories:

Climbing rope

Sword with scabbard

Battle axe

Dragonglass Axe

Dragonglass dagger

Materials: ABS, PVC, POM (costume uses fabric)

Packaging size: ~ (W230 x H360 x D110)mm (1.3kg)