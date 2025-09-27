Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: gen v, the boys

Gen V Season 2 Ep. 5 Trailer: A Field Trip to Elmira to Rescue Cate?

In the trailer for the next episode of Gen V Season 2, Marie, Jordan, and Emma look to get to Cate, who Dean Cipher has locked up in Elmira.

As far as fascinating characters in "The Boys" universe, Dean Cipher (Hamish Linklater) is rising up the rankings with each new episode of Prime Video and Showrunner Michelle Fazekas's Gen V Season 2. With the next chapter hitting next week, we're getting a look at the fifth episode via a promo trailer that was released earlier today. After last week's throwdown, Cipher wants Marie (Jaz Sinclair) to continue her training, or Marie, Jordan (London Thor and Derek Luh), and others will be making their way to Emira. Speaking of that place, it looks like Marie, Jordan, and Emma (Lizze Broadway) are looking to break Cate (Lizze Broadway) out of it – but it seems like it might not be going well.

Gen V Season 2 Episode 5: "The Kids Are Not All Right" Preview

Gen V Season 2 Episode 5: "The Kids Are Not All Right" – Written by Lauren Greer, here's a look at the trailer for next week's episode:

With Homelander's (Antony Starr) new world order now in play, the sophomore year of Prime Video and Showrunner Michelle Fazekas's Gen V is going to prove to be deadlier than ever. At Godolkin University, mysterious new Dean and supe Cipher (Hamish Linklater) preaches a curriculum promising to make students more powerful than ever. Top-ranked supes Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam (Asa Germann) are celebrated as heroes ("Guardians of Godolkin"), while Marie (Jaz Sinclair), Jordan (London Thor and Derek Luh), and Emma (Lizze Broadway) return to a very different school after being burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes will have to wait, with a war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize – a program that leads directly to Marie.

Returning for the second season are Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor & Derek Luh as Jordan Li, and Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, with Sean Patrick Thomas (Polarity) recurring. Joining them this season are Hamish Linklater as Cipher, as well as Keeya King, Stephen Kalyn, Julia Knope, Stacey McGunnigle, Tait Fletcher, Wyatt Dorion, and Georgie Murphy. In addition, Ethan Slater (Wicked) had joined the cast in the key role of Thomas Godolkin, the founder of the superhero school. Erin Moriarty's Annie/Starlight, Nathan Mitchell's Black Noir, Susan Heyward's Sister Sage, Valorie Curry's Misty Tucker Gray / Firecracker, and Giancarlo Esposito's Stan Edgar will make the trip from the main series to join Chace Crawford's The Deep this season.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!