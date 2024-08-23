Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, gen v, prime video, the boys

Gen V Season 2: Vought Is Looking for A Few Good "God U" Interns

Vought International is looking for interns from Godolkin University. Is that something we should be keeping an eye on for Gen V Season 2?

To say that the spotlight will be on the second season of Showrunner Michele Fazekas's Gen V would be an understatement. We have Hamish Linklater (Manhunt, Midnight Mass) as the new dean and Chace Crawford's The Deep guest-starring during a time when the U.S. is now under Homelander's (Antony Starr) rule. Add to that The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke already making it clear that what happens during the season will lead directly into the fifth and final season of the franchise series, and you can see why fans will be looking to read into anything and everything that gets released.

For example, Vought International released a recruitment poster aimed at Godolkin University ("God U") students interested in an internship with the megacorporation: "This fall, we have the opportunity of a lifetime for God U students. Apply to our internship program to gain valuable experience and offset recent resignations in marketing and operations. Ideal candidates can fly or teleport from campus to Vought Tower on nights and weekends!" Could this be a clue to what we can expect with Season 2 – with the action leaving the campus and heading directly into Vought Towers? That would be one way of easily explaining why The Deep is there while further integrating the spinoff with the overarching storylines blanketing both series.

Gen V Season 2: Eric Kripke Shares Some Thoughts…

Speaking with TVLine exclusively at the inaugural Gotham TV Awards, Kripke teased an "intense" season that gives the spinoff's writers a chance to really build upon the show's own universe. "It's really intense. It's fun to sort of find your legs in the second season of a show and really start digging into the story and the characters," Kripke explained, noting that the fourth season finale of The Boys "will lead right into" the second season of Gen V. And what about Godolkin University's newest dean – Hamish Linklater's (Manhunt, Midnight Mass) "charismatic and charming" Cipher – who is "trained as a scientist" and is "politically brilliant, and has the trust and admiration of officials at the highest level"? According to Kripke, Cipher is someone to keep a careful eye on. "He's really scary," Kripke shared, adding, "I've wanted to work with [Hamish] forever. He was so unbelievable in [Midnight Mass]. He's a very complicated, mysterious character. I'm excited for people to see him."

Taking on the roles of the next generation of supes for the first season were Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi. Joining them are guest stars Clancy Brown, Jason Ritter, and Derek Wilson – with Jensen Ackles, Jessie T. Usher, Claudia Doumit, Colby Minifie, Chace Crawford, and P.J. Byrne reprising their respective roles from the main series.

Gen V: A Look at "The Boys" Spinoff Series

Before classes were officially in session, the official "RED BAND" trailer for Amazon's Prime Video spinoff series was unleashed upon our unsuspecting lives. Along with the series overview, we have both the "RED BAND" & original versions of the previously released teaser trailer waiting for you below:

Set in the diabolical world of "The Boys," "Gen V" expands the universe to Godolkin University, the prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes—preferably with lucrative endorsements. You know what happens when supes go bad, but not all superheroes start out corrupt. Beyond the typical college chaos of finding oneself and partying, these kids are facing explosive situations … literally. As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it's clear that the stakes are much higher when superpowers are involved. When the group of young supes discover that something bigger and sinister is going on at school, they're put to the test: Will they be the heroes or the villains of their stories?

Michele Fazekas served as showrunner and executive producer. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Nelson Cragg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr also served as executive producers on the spinoff series. Serving as co-executive producers are Brant Englestein, Sarah Carbiener, Lisa Kussner, Gabriel Garcia, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, and Loreli Alanís. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios (in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!