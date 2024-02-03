Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Cody Rhodes, recaps, Roman Reigns, the rock, wrestling, wwe smackdown

Generous Cody Rhodes Allows The Rock to Finish His Story Instead

Cody Rhodes sacrifices his Mania spot for The Rock in a selfless, WWE-loving move! The Chadster is all for this epic WWE storyline on WWE SmackDown! 🏆🙌

📣 Auughh man! So fair! 📣 Last night on SmackDown, the WWE Universe witnessed an act so selfless, so utterly devoted to the betterment of WWE, that The Chadster felt a swell of pride so big, it was like Smash Mouth's "All-Star" was playing on loop in The Chadster's heart. 🎶 Somebody once told The Chadster that the wrestling world's gonna roll him, but The Chadster ain't the sharpest tool in the shed. 🎶 Cody Rhodes, The American Nightmare, a true WWE superhero, did something that most wrestlers would never dream of doing: he stepped aside like Bret Hart did for Hulk Hogan, ensuring that the real needs of WWE come first—above personal glory, above family legacy. Cody will allow The Rock to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania instead of him, graciously allowing The Rock to be the one to finish Cody's story because that's what's best for business, baby!

Let's set the stage, folks. Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble match for the second year in a row, cementing his place in WrestleMania to challenge Roman Reigns, the Tribal Chief, to capture the title that eluded his legendary father. This story, more epic than any Fast & Furious storyline, was about to have its grand finale.. or so we thought. 🏆🥊

But here comes the twist—talk about a Shyamalan-level swerve!🌀 Rhodes graced WWE fans by admitting that even though he's coming for Reigns, it's just not gonna be at WrestleMania. Enter The Rock, the People's Champion, the Brahma Bull, and quite honestly, the electrifying shock WWE desperately needed. 🙌🔌 And as Rhodes graciously bowed out to let the Rock stand face-to-face with his cousin, Roman Reigns, The Chadster couldn't help but stand up from the driver's seat of The Chadster's sweet Mazda Miata and cheer along.

The generosity of Rhodes is literally one of the greatest sacrifices in the history of the business. It's like smashing mouthpiece 🎤 in the Vince McMahon playbook—it's what's best for business. The upcoming Rock vs. Reigns at WrestleMania? That's bigger than huge, it's gargantuan, and The Chadster is here with a White Claw seltzer 🍹 raised high for this corporate-sanitized, perfectly-controlled matchup that WWE has expertly delivered. Cheers to Cody, for taking one for the team, and proving once more that the WWE legacy is bigger than any one man's quest. 👏👏

The Chadster can't help but feel a bit cheesed off, though. 💢 Over at AEW, Tony Khan and his band of disrespectful so-called "wrestlers" are probably gloating, thinking they could ever produce a moment as classy and as monumental as this. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. Talk about being obsessed with The Chadster, Tony Khan might as well be crafting his entire AEW lineup as a personal vendetta against what's truly good in wrestling. But The Rock and Reigns, they get it; they don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business if they think otherwise.

The Chadster's wife, Keighleyanne, sure, she rolled her eyes when The Chadster celebrated Cody's announcement, but The Chadster knows that deep down, Keighleyanne knows this is for the best. She gets it, even as she returns to texting that guy Gary, unwittingly stressed by the glowing screen with Tony Khan's vindictiveness behind every message. 😒📲

In conclusion, Cody Rhodes' decision is one for the ages, and it has set up a showdown so epic that it transcends the wrestling ring and enters the annals of WWE's grandest lore. WrestleMania, with the most electrifying man in all of entertainment, The Rock, facing the head of the table, Roman Reigns, is now officially must-see TV. The Chadster can't wait for the world to smell what WWE is cooking! 🍳🎶 And just remember, folks, in the eternal battle of WWE vs. the world, real superstars always put the company first. Auughh man! So unfair—AEW doesn't stand a chance. 🤼‍♂️🏆

