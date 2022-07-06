Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal S02 Set for This Month: Official Trailer

Fans of Adult Swim's Emmy Award-winning animated series Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal were on the receiving end of some great news on Wednesday, with the release of the official trailer ahead of its return later this month. And if you were hoping to see Spear (Aaron LaPlante) and his dinosaur-companion Fang facing new adventures and deadlier enemies, then look no further than the clip below.

With the series set to return for its second season with two episodes on Thursday, July 21 (and the next day on HBO Max, with the 10-episode season releasing weekly from that point, with the season finale set for September 15), here's a look at the official trailer for Adult Swim's Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 2:

Speaking with EW, Genndy Tartakovsky shared what viewers will find different in the second season compared to what they've experienced so far. "The introduction of Mira gives light that there is more civilization out there that's more advanced. Once you get to ancient civilizations, you go instantly to, like, Pharaohs, Stargate, 10,0000 BC, all those movies. I realized everything we were talking about felt too cliché, too done. So we broke everything down and restarted, and came up with a direction that is more unique. It's gonna keep you on your toes, and basically from [episode] 11 to 20, it's one story. That's the big difference from the first season," the series creator explained.

Tartakovsky continued, "It's even more emotionally complex. The action is on a scale beyond what we've done, and it keeps getting amped up as we go deeper and deeper into the season. There's shock in it. There's a big surprise that's either going to get people to hate me or enjoy it, but as a storyteller this is me having fun. It's super Heavy Metal–ish. It's still pulpy, but at its core the character story between Fang and Spear — it goes bonkers. That was the best surprise of the first season. It wasn't the violence — it was their relationship that people picked up on. As a filmmaker and storyteller, that's what you're most excited about."