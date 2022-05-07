Get Millie Black: HBO & Channel 4 Reveal Series Cast & Details

HBO and Channel 4 co-production of the six-episode drama limited series, Get Millie Black, has cast Tamara Lawrance to star in the title role, with Tanya Hamilton to direct. Joe Dempsie, Gershwyn Eustache Jnr, and Chyna McQueen also star in Get Millie Black. Production begins May 2nd in Jamaica, with additional shooting in London to come.\

Ex Scotland Yard detective Millie-Jean Black returns to Kingston to work missing persons; soon finding herself on a quest to save a sister who won't be saved, to find a boy who can't be found, to solve a case that will blow her world apart & prove almost as tough to crack as Millie Black.

Lawrance plays as Millie-Jean Black, a police detective forced to quit Scotland Yard and return to the country of her birth, Jamaica, to work missing person cases for the JPF (Jamaican Police Force). Dempsie plays Luke Holborn, a British detective who shows up in Kingston on the trail of a major investigation that's set on a collision course with Millie's. Eustache Jnr plays Curtis, a gay cop who can go only so far in his own police force; as Millie Black's partner, he's about to have his whole life shattered. McQueen plays Hibiscus, Millie's sister and one of the Sunlight Ladies, a band of Queer outcasts living hand-to-mouth yet exuberantly in the gullies that run throughout Kingston. About Get Millie Black, Marlon James, Creator and Executive Producer said quote: "This is the first major international TV show to put my home country, Jamaica center stage, so it's beyond awesome to have actual world-class Jamaican talent both in front and behind the camera, with our star Tamara Lawrance and Director Tanya Hamilton."