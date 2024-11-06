Ghosts: BBC Creators on What Characters Have Been Up To Since Finale

Ghosts, the original hit BBC sitcom that inspired the US remake on CBS, has ended its run on television, but co-creators Mathew Baynton and Jim Howick have discussed what goes on at Button House after the events of last year's series finale. The writers were speaking to The Radio Times at the launch of the behind-the-scenes companion book Ghosts: Brought to Life and talked about what the ghosts would be doing between Alison and Mike's semi-regular visits.

In the series finale, new parents Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) say goodbye to their haunted house and the ghosts. Well, they're stuck there since, well, they all died in that house and its grounds in various stages of history. Alison and Mike have moved to a more conventional family home to raise their baby, Mia, handing the deed to Button House to a property developer who proceeded to turn it into a golf and spa resort. So what do the ghosts do now that the house is a hotel resort? Baynton said the six co-creators of the series know their characters so well that, of course, they've talked about that.