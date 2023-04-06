Ghosts Season 2 E19 "Ghost Father of the Bride" Preview Clips Released With the hit CBS series returning next week, here are three sneak preview clips from Ghosts Season 2 Episode 19, "Ghost Father of the Bride."

If it's Thursday then it must be time for a new episode of Joe Port, Joe Wiseman & CBS's Rose McIver (Sam) & Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay)-starring Ghosts. Unfortunately, today wouldn't be one of those Thursdays. But next week? That's a different story because April 13th brings S02E19 "Ghost Father of the Bride." Written by Julia Harter & Liz Alexander and directed by Jay Karas, the episode sees Caroline Aaron returning as Carol, Pete's (Richie Moriarty) wife, with Holly Gauthier-Frankel (Laura, Pete's Daughter) and Alex Boniello (Crash) guest-starring. Previously, we had an episode overview & preview images to pass along. But since we're feeling like you might be looking for something more than that as a substitute for the show being MIA this week, we've included three sneak peeks at what's to come.

Ghosts S02E19 "Ghost Father of the Bride" Preview

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 19 "Ghost Father of the Bride": After learning that Pete's (Richie Moriarty) daughter, Laura (Holly Gauthier-Frankel), is getting married, Sam (Rose McIver), at Pete's behest, tries to convince her to hold her wedding at Woodstone B&B. Also, Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) and Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) team up to solve the mystery of what happened to Crash's (Alex Boniello) head. With the episode written by Julia Harter & Liz Alexander and directed by Jay Karas, here's a look at three sneak preview clips followed by preview images for the episode:

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).