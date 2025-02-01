Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts, paramount plus

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 11 Sneak Peeks: Thor Has Abandonment Issues

Check out these four sneak peeks at CBS's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts S04E11: "Thorapy 2: Abandonment Issues."

Welcome back to our look at what's ahead with Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts. Previously, we passed along the official overview and image gallery for S04E11: "Thorapy 2: Abandonment Issues," with Thor (Devan Chandler Long) heading back to therapy and Jay's (Utkarsh Ambudkar) sister, Bela (Punam Patel), looking to offer a hand. Now, we have four sneak peeks to pass along – added to our updated Season 3 rundown below…

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 11 "Thorapy 2: Abandonment Issues" Preview

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 11: "Thorapy 2: Abandonment Issues": Thor (Devan Chandler Long) returns to therapy to work through his angst over being abandoned by his Viking shipmates. Also, Jay's (Utkarsh Ambudkar) sister, Bela (Punam Patel), attempts to help him with the restaurant. Written by Akilah Green and directed by Rebecca Asher, here's a look at the image gallery and sneak peeks that were released:

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!