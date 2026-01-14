Posted in: Amazon Studios, Games, TV | Tagged: God of War

God of War: Ryan Hurst "Gonna Be Great" as Kratos: Christopher Judge

Ryan Hurst is getting support for his casting as Kratos in Prime Video's God of War series from none other than Christopher Judge.

Article Summary Ryan Hurst is cast as Kratos in Prime Video's live-action God of War series from Ronald D. Moore.

Christopher Judge, famed Kratos actor, supports Hurst's casting via a social media post.

God of War series focuses on Kratos, a Spartan-turned-god with a tragic past shaped by Ares.

Confirmed for at least two seasons, the series features top talent and a strong creative team.

Earlier today, we learned that Ryan Hurst (FX's Sons of Anarchy, AMC's The Walking Dead) had been tapped to play Kratos in Sony Pictures TV, Amazon MGM Studios, and Showrunner Ronald D. Moore's (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander, For All Mankind) live-action God of War series. Shortly after the news hit, Hurst got a social media show of support from someone who knows a thing or two about Kratos. "Congrats Ryan!!!! You're gonna be great… BOI !!! ❤️" posted actor Christopher Judge (Stargate SG-1, X-Men: Evolution), who played the character in the video games God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarök (2022).

According to the official description that was released, "Kratos is Spartan by birth, and a god by nature. Raised in a martial culture, he rose to command armies in service of his homeland until one day he made a fateful deal with Ares, the Greek God of War, and lost his soul in exchange for being victorious in battle." Now, here's a look at Judge's post from earlier today:

During a March 2025 edition of Katee Sackhoff's The Sackhoff Show podcast, Sackhoff and Moore touched base on a wide range of personal and professional topics. At the end of their conversation, as Sackhoff was getting ready to sign off, she asked Moore for an update on what he's working on – and that's where we got some interesting intel on the God of War series. "I'm working on an adaptation of… there's a video game called 'God of War'… that Amazon has ordered, you know, two seasons of and they have asked me to come in. So I'm literally in the writers' room and working on that. That's my new thing; that's such a daunting property." From there, Moore and Sackhoff discuss Moore not being a gamer and their respective past experiences with video games.

Santa Monica Studio's studio creative director Cory Barlog is expected to remain as an executive producer, as will PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan, Santa Monica Studio's Yumi Yang, and Vertigo's Roy Lee. The news originally came after Moore and Sony Pictures Television inked a new overall deal after Moore's previous deal with Disney and 20th Television wrapped. Emmy-winning director Frederick E.O. Toye (Shōgun, The Boys, Fallout) is set to direct the first two episodes.

