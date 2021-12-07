Golden Girls Con Lets Xavier Woods Thank Them for Being His Friends

While The Golden Girls was certainly one of the biggest bonafide hits of the Brandon Tartakoff era at NBC, its continued enduring legacy into the streaming age is nothing short of astonishing. The epically-titled Golden-Con: Thank You For Being a Fan, which references Cyntia Fee's "Thank You For Being a Friend" theme song for the series, will be hosted in Chicago on April 22-24, 2022. Created by Susan Harris in 1985, The Golden Girls followed the misadventures of Dorothy (Bea Arthur), Blanche (Rue McClanahan), Rose (Betty White), and Sophia (Estelle Getty).

White is the sole surviving cast member with Arthur passing in 2009, McClanahan in 2010, and Getty in 2008. The popularity of The Golden Girls grew throughout its original run, winning 11 Emmys including individual honors for its core cast. There was a spinoff called The Golden Palace that ran on CBS, which also starred Cheech Marin and Don Cheadle. While Arthur wasn't in the featured cast, she did appear in two of the episodes, but the series was canceled after one season. One key demographic that helps sustain its place in pop culture history is due to its embracement from the LGBTQ community, which the cast and crew also remained allies after the series' original run.

As per the con's site, attendees can expect a "Greatest Gift" vendor's market, live parody shows from the Hell in a Handbag Theater Company, appearances by guest stars and producers on the show, a "Mother of a Solid Gold Dancer" dance party, a pop-up Rusty Anchor bar, the "Chicago: You've Got Style" costume parade, and the "Grab! That! Trivia! Dough!" contest. Organizers are working to amass guests for the event including White, herself. Already announced is writer & director Stan Zimmerman, who worked on The Golden Girls. from the series. At least one notable megafan in WWE's Xavier Woods is looking forward to the convention. For more information, you can go to the convention's website at ThankYouForBeingAFan.com

