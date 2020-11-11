The Golden Girls Enter the Bowling Tournament with Funko

The Golden Girls are back once again as Funko announces new Pop vinyls. During the newest episode of Funko FUN TV, Brian Mariotti and Mike Becker show off their love for the 1985 sitcom. These lovely ladies return to Miami to experience the joys and angst of their golden years once again. With Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia, each of these Golden Girls bring something special to the table. Funko wants to continue to show their love for this classic show with four new Funko Pops. This time they are focusing on one single episode from the first season with " The Competition." The Golden Girls friendship is tested during this episode as Rose and Blanche enter a local bowling tournament. Funko captures each of these ladies in their bowling outfit, adding some more unique and fun collectibles to the Golden Girls Funko Pop collection.

I have always been a fan of when Funko adds new outfits to certain Pop lines. When it comes to sitcoms, a lot of the best episodes can only be signified by specific outfits, and Funko notices this. The Golden Girls is a beloved show for many generations, and it's amazing that they still can get collectibles. Pre-orders or release dates have not been announced yet by Funko. I'm sure we will get an official release soon, and until then, fans can collect the last Golden Girls Funko Pops. Collectors can find the original ones here, and there are even two different Funkoverse games of them and can be found here. Stay tuned here at Bleeding Cool for all of your Funko needs, and fans can watch the entire new episode of Funko FUN TV here. Will you be picking up these new Golden Girls Pop designs for your collection?