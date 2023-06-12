Posted in: ABC, Awards/Nominations, Movies, TV | Tagged: awards, Dick Clark Productions, golden globes, HFPA

Golden Globes Changes Hands: Goodbye, HFPA! Hello, DCP & Eldridge!

Dick Clark Productions (DCP) and Eldridge is the new owner of the Golden Globes - meaning the HFPA's nearly 80-year run has come to an end.

Well, it looks like we won't have the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) around to make fun of when it comes to how the Golden Globes have been seen as nothing more than a highly-priced public relations photo-op with an open bar – or call out for the painful lack of diversity in its membership. Earlier today, Dick Clark Productions (DCP) and Eldridge announced that it was the new owner of all things Golden Globes – meaning that the HFPA's nearly 80-year run with the Golden Globes has come to an end. Combining what comes out of the deal being finalized and the HFPA's existing resources, the DCP and Eldridge will establish the Golden Globe Foundation to carry on HPFA's entertainment-related charitable efforts. Of course, the new deal also includes producing the annual Golden Globe Awards show – with the next awards show set for Sunday, January 7, 2024. The first challenge for the new owners? Securing a broadcasting home for the awards show, with the previous deal with NBC recently coming to an end.

"We are excited to close on this much anticipated member-approved transaction and transition from a member-led organization to a commercial enterprise," said HFPA President Helen Hoehne in a statement. Rumblings about the deal becoming a reality have been going on for months, with the final announcement made by Todd Boehly, Chairman of Eldridge (who proposed the restructuring), and CEO, Chairman & Founder of Penske Media, Jay Penske (also CEO of DCP). After being off television screens in 2022, the Golden Globes returned to television in 2023, even as criticisms against the HFPA grew and the number of famous names disassociating themselves from the awards show (with the return ceremony drawing an all-time low of 6.3M viewers). That means that after securing a new television/streaming home, the next challenge for DCP and Eldridge is to win back the trust of the entertainment community – and, in turn, the trust of big-money advertisers.

