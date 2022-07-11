Good Mythical Evening: Rhett & Link's R-Rated Live Show Returns

Mythical, the largest Creator-led entertainment studio, has announced its second livestream show Good Mythical Evening. The one-night-only extravaganza of comedy and variety entertainment, based on Rhett & Link's wildly popular daily show Good Mythical Morning, looks to draw an even bigger crowd in 2022.

Mythical is setting the standard for large-scale livestream events. Mythical and Rhett & Link have partnered with the premium social live media platform Moment House to produce an expanded version this year, which in its 2021 debut sold over 70,000+ tickets. Good Mythical Evening offers Rhett & Link fans a decidedly R-rated spin on the Good Mythical Morning variety show format, featuring cursing, drinking, and adult situations galore.

Good Mythical Evening will premiere on September 1, 2022, at 7:00 pm PDT. Mythical Society members – Rhett & Link's subscription service – will have early pre-sale access starting on Wednesday, July 13 at 3:00 am PDT. General sales to the public will begin on Friday, July 15 at 3:00 am PDT. Tickets are starting at $21.99 and can be purchased at goodmythicalevening.com.

Good Mythical Evening bundles automatically enter fans into a MythiCon VIP ticket giveaway. One winner will be chosen for an all-inclusive (flights, hotel, transportation) Super-Mega-Beast MythiCon experience and there will also be another winner for an all-inclusive Mega-Beast Mythicon experience as well.

Mythical is an Internet-first entertainment studio led by YouTube creators Rhett & Link. The company's owned/operated YouTube channels have amassed 76 million subscribers and 27 billion lifetime views, and its combined following on Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, Snap, TikTok, and Twitter exceeds 52 million. Rhett & Link host the Internet's most popular daily show, Good Mythical Morning, now in its 10th year, which enjoys viewership comparable to the largest TV talk shows. In 2019, Mythical closed the first M&A transaction in the Creator space by acquiring the Smosh comedy brand. In 2020, Mythical broadened its portfolio further by launching the culinary content brand Mythical Kitchen, and in 2022, the comparison-shopping companion site Sporked.com. Across its core video business and ancillaries including podcasting, DTC apparel, and grooming products, live touring, book publishing, branded content, and a subscription fan club, Mythical employs over 125 people.