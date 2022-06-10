MythiCon 2022: Tickets On Sale Now For Rhett & Link October Event

The hype for MythiCon 2022 is only growing with tickets for the fan festival available now and a video teasing the event released by Rhett & Link. Rhett James McLaughlin and Charles Lincoln Neal, better known as Rhett and Link, are childhood friends who quit their jobs as engineers to start the production studio Mythical Entertainment which has amassed 76 million subscribers and 27 billion lifetime views on YouTube.

The duo's flagship show, Good Mythical Morning, is in its 10th year which has viewership numbers compared to national tv talk shows. Now for the first time ever, Rhett and Link are inviting their fans on an immersive, intimate, and unforgettable Mythical weekend. MythiCon 2022, the weekend-long fan festival will transform the legendary Star Hill Ranch, just outside of Austin, Texas, into a choose-your-own-Mythical- adventure playground for all fans. Attendees will get up-close and personal with Good Mythical Morning artifacts like Link's Stuntman Suit and the famous GMM wooden desk while shopping exclusive merchandise, special store exclusives, and some reissued classics. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 10th, with MythiCon taking place October 28-29.

Event Details:

Set in a restored turn-of-the-century ranch made thoroughly Mythical, MythiCon will feature a special one-night-only main-stage concert from Rhett & Link, a Mythical-ized Carnival, special appearances by fan-favorite guest stars and characters, live recordings of Mythical podcasts including Ear Biscuits, A Hot Dog Is A Sandwich, Trevor Talks Too Much, and Best Friends Back, Alright!, a Mythical Society members-only clubhouse, exclusive meet-and-greets with the Crew, the Rhinestone Cowboy-themed dance party, a special engagement with the Mythical Kitchen team, and more sweet surprises than you can shake a friggin' stick at.

Finally, an ultra-limited group of festival-goers, buyers of the Super-Mega-Beast ticket package, will enjoy an intimate Sunday brunch with Rhett & Link and Crew to close out the epic weekend.

For those unable to attend, livestream access will also be available.

Mythical Entertainment has partnered with On Location, the leader in premium hospitality firm that provides guests unparalleled and unique access to events like Coachella and the Super Bowl, to give Mythical fans the best experience possible. Outside of general admission, fans can purchase VIP access that will include, premium seating, exclusive merch, food + drink tickets, and more. Those looking for lodging will have the opportunity to purchase hotel packages to stay nearby Star Hill ranch with shuttle transportation to and from the venue.

We're excited to launch the first ever MythiCon (an immersive, one-of-a-kind Mythical festival) this October! I wanted to take a second to address a few of the questions I've seen from Mythical Beasts… (thread) — Rhett McLaughlin (@rhettmc) June 7, 2022 Show Full Tweet

MythiCon is produced by both Mythical Entertainment and On Location, a premium experiential hospitality firm. On Location is responsible for providing tickets, transportation, accommodations, and exclusive access to the event. Here's a look at the different ways Rhett & Link fans can enjoy MythiCon:

Beast Package

2-day Access to Mythicon at Star Hill Ranch on October 28 & 29, including: A one-of-a-kind Rhett & Link live concert event Full access to the Damnyell's Fun Spot Carnival Live recordings of Ear Biscuits & other Mythical Podcasts The Rhinestone Cowboy Dance Party

Roundtrip shuttle transportation to Star Hill Ranch from downtown Austin

Mega-Beast Package

2-day Access to Mythicon including everything in the Beast ticket

Autographed event poster (pick up at Mythicon)

Limited edition merchandise item with Mythical design (shipped 2 weeks prior to the event)

Two (2) complimentary drinks per day

Mega-Beast Mythical Laminate Badge

Roundtrip shuttle transportation to Star Hill Ranch from downtown Austin

Super-Mega-Beast Package

2-day Access to Mythicon including everything in the Beast ticket

Exclusive Farewell Brunch with Rhett & Link on Sunday, October 30th

VIP seating at Rhett & Link's live concert show

Autographed event poster – special poster add-on (picked up at Mythicon)

Limited edition merchandise item with an exclusive Super-Mega-Beast design (shipped 2 weeks prior to the event)

Two (2) complimentary drinks per day

Super-Mega-Beast Mythical Laminate Badge

Super-Mega-Beast exclusive luxury roundtrip dedicated transportation to Star Hill Ranch from downtown Austin

Two or three-night stays are also available at Hilton Austin or Hyatt Regency Austin for those that are not local to the area. Hotel packages automatically come with Super Mega Beast or Mega Beast passes and a "Mythical Guide to Austin" so out-of-towners can explore the city.