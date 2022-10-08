Good Omens 2: Neil Gaiman Offers Insight Into Series Beyond Season 2

With BBC Studios & Amazon Prime's Michael Sheen & David Tennant-starring sequel season to Neil Gaiman and the late Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch, set to hit screens next summer, attendees at this year's New York Comic Con (NYCC) were treated to the news that Quelin Sepulveda will be playing a new character in Good Omens 2, an angel named Muriel. In addition, Sheen, Tennant & Jon Hamm checked in via Zoom to field some questions. And then, everyone was treated learned to new character profile preview images (which you can check out here). So now, the waiting game begins… as do the waves of Twitter requests for a trailer, even though the series is still close to a year away. Thankfully, Gaiman is offering a rundown of what needs to happen before a trailer sees the light of day. But first, proving that there's nothing wrong with looking ahead, Gaiman laid out some details of the basic "road map" for the series should it move on beyond its second season.

Now here's a look at those two tweets from Gaiman offering some early insight into the direction that a hypothetical third season would go in if we're all lucky enough for that to happen:

That would be a hypothetical Season 3. This would be how we would get there. https://t.co/PgiaEBg5Xn — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) October 7, 2022

No. We had a whole sequel plotted, but that's not Season 2. It will be Season 3 if we get there. https://t.co/FXQylbDCzY — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) October 7, 2022

And for those of you wondering where the trailer for Good Omens 2 is, Gaiman lays out the three very reasonable conditions that have to be met for that to happen:

When the following conditions are all met:

1) we have enough VFX finished to put out a trailer

2) we are close enough to the release date to feel that people would be excited by a trailer and not confused that the show is still many months away

3) it is the exact right moment. https://t.co/UkhQCLPTYW pic.twitter.com/DYPy0VF9In — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) October 8, 2022

When the story continues in Good Omens 2, Aziraphale (Sheen) and Crowley (Tennant) are getting back into their easy-living lives among the mortals populating London's Soho. But when an unexpected messenger presents them with a surprising mystery, the game's afoot once more for our duo. "Oh, it's wonderful. It's so much fun," Gaiman responded when asked how the sequel season was shaping up during an interview with Rolling Stone. "Partly because I learned so much. The first time you do something, you just learn how to do it, and then you can start to play. So when I wrote and made 'Good Omens,' I was learning, how do you do a 'Good Omens'? I think there's this thing in my head, but how does it work? I feel like 'Good Omens' season one was 'Chopsticks.' This is much more me getting to the whole orchestra."

Tennant and Sheen are joined by Jon Hamm, Miranda Richardson, Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya, Doon Mackichan, Gloria Obianyo, Liz Carr, Quelin Sepulveda, Shelley Conn, Derek Jacobi, Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Niamh Walsh, Dame Siân Phillips, Tim Downie, Pete Firman, Andi Osho, and Alex Norton. Benedict Cumberbatch and Frances McDormand will not be returning as Satan and God, respectively. Gaiman will executive produce and serve as co-showrunner with director Douglas Mackinnon. Rob Wilkins, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions' Head of Comedy Josh Cole also executive produce, with Finnemore co-writing alongside Gaiman. Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia are set to produce.