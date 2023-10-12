Posted in: Amazon Studios, Good Omens, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, good omens, Good Omens 3, neil gaiman, prime video

Good Omens 3: Neil Gaiman Sets Ground Rule Regarding Plot Details

Taking to his Tumblr page, Neil Gaiman set a ground rule early regarding Good Omens 3 plot details - he won't be sharing them so don't ask.

With the WGA and AMPTP having finalized a new three-year deal (but things not looking quite so rosy between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP), Neil Gaiman has already given fans the heads-up that he will be starting work writing the third chapter of Amazon's David Tennant & Michael Sheen-starring Prime Video series Good Omens (based on Gaiman & the late Sir Terry Pratchett's work). Of course, when the fans learn that writing is getting underway, you know what happens next – right? Even with the best intentions, they start offering "notes" in the form of "wish lists" of what they want or don't want to see. So Gaiman thought now would be a good time to remind everyone of how he handled working on the second season – and how that's going to be the same approach this time around. "You remember how I told everyone the plot of Season 2 before it aired? (Everyone tries to remember and then shakes their heads.)" Gaiman wrote in his Tumblr post regarding how things were going to work moving forward. "That's right. I didn't. I spent several years going 'wait and see.' And you waited, and you saw. I'm not going to reveal any of the plot of Season 3, either. So there's really no point in asking me to make things happen or to tell me what you do or you don't want to happen. I'm not going to."

Neil Gaiman Focusing on Writing After The Sandman S02, Good Omens 3

During an interview/profile from The Times earlier this month, Gaiman made it clear that he's looking forward to getting back to focusing solely on writing after his showrunning responsibilities have wrapped. "I've realised how much I don't like showrunning. I love making stuff up. I love writing it down. I love people. I love being on set, and I love the casting and the scripting. I don't love HR. I don't love budgets. I don't love dealing with a new batch of execs who have their own issues about stuff. I don't love that place where art and commerce meet and crash into each other," Gaiman shared, offering some honest insight into where he sees his career moving over the next few years. Following the second season of The Sandman, Gaiman says he "would love to be in a place where I can write and make 'Good Omens 3.' And then I really like the idea of retiring. Going back to being a bloke who writes books, poems, and things."

