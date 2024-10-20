Posted in: Conventions, Disney+, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: disney, goosebumps, RL Stine

Goosebumps: The Vanishing Official Trailer, New Images Released

Set for January 10, 2025, here's an official trailer and preview images for David Schwimmer-starring Goosebumps: The Vanishing.

In honor of bestselling author R.L. Stine's birthday earlier this month, Sony Pictures Television and Disney Branded Television released an official title reveal video for the season. Along with Goosebumps: The Vanishing being confirmed as the tile, we were also given our first look at David Schwimmer's (Friends) Anthony Brewer, a former botany professor who has immersed himself in science and mystery. Now, we're getting an even better look at the season that will draw from Stine's Stay Out of the Basement, The Haunted Car, Monster Blood, The Girl Who Cried Monster, The Ghost Next Door, Welcome to Camp Nightmare, and more. Check out the official trailer waiting for you above, and four new preview image that were released – waiting for you below:

With the eight-episode season set to drop onto Disney+ and Hulu screens on January 10, 2025, here's a look at the subtitle reveal from earlier this month, followed by an official overview of the season:

"Goosebumps: The Vanishing" begins when twins Cece and Devin Brewer are sent to spend a summer in Gravesend, Brooklyn, with their divorced dad. A threat is stirring, and they quickly realize that dark secrets are among them, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, Cece, Devin and their friends — Alex, CJ and Frankie — find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994.

Disney+'s Goosebumps: The Vanishing stars Schwimmer, Ana Ortiz (as Jen), Jayden Bartels (as Cece), Sam McCarthy (as Devin), Elijah M. Cooper (as CJ), Francesca Noel (as Alex), and Galilea La Salvia (as Frankie). In addition, the returning cast includes Stony Blyden (as Trey), Sakina Jaffrey (as Ramona), Christopher Paul Richards (as Matty), Eloise Payet (as Hannah), Arjun Athalye (as Sameer), and Kyra Tantao (as Nicole). Nicholas Stoller and Rob Letterman developed the streaming series alongside showrunner Hilary Winston – with all three serving as executive producers. In addition, Neal H. Moritz, Scholastic Entertainment's Iole Lucchese and Caitlin Friedman, Pavun Shetty, Conor Welch, Erin O'Malley, Karl Frankenfield, and James Eagan serve as executive producers.

