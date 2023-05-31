Greedy Tony Khan Wants Even More Money for AEW Streaming Deal 😲 Tony Khan wants even MORE money for AEW streaming deal?! Harming the wrestling world wasn't enough?! Read The Chadster's take on it now! 😠💰🚫

In a recent article by Variety, it was revealed that Tony Khan, billionaire owner of AEW, believes there are "great opportunities" for potential revenue regarding a streaming service dedicated to AEW. The Chadster has to wonder, isn't AEW making enough money already‽ Auughh man! So unfair! 😠

According to Variety, while AEW has a subscription service named AEW+ available through Fite TV outside the United States and streams its pay-per-views through Bleacher Report in the U.S., it currently does not have an exclusive domestic streaming platform for their weekly shows and library content. Instead of being content with what they have, Tony Khan just has to keep pushing for more, doesn't he?

While Tony's plan might lead to more money for his business, it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. Tony Khan is quoted as saying, "As we build a great library of historical content, it presents more and more opportunities for a potential FAST entry I think." Like The Chadster, surely unbiased journalists like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger can see what's going on here: Tony Khan is once again trying to disrupt the natural order of professional wrestling by diving headfirst into the streaming wars, showing that he hasn't learned a single thing about the wrestling business.

As if things couldn't get worse, it seems Tony even has his eyes on expanding AEW's streaming revenue multiple times over, according to his statement: "I believe as the landscape changes we can expand AEW's streaming revenue multiple times over." This whole situation has The Chadster thinking about the good old, stable days when WWE was the only game in town. Do these people at AEW not understand that their stylistic variety, crowd-pleasing antics, and less micromanaged performances are just changing the industry for the worse? 😩

While The Chadster was reading this Variety article on Tony Khan's insatiable greed, Keighleyanne happened to walk by, so The Chadster asked for her thoughts on the matter. As usual, she sighed and rolled her eyes before going back to texting that guy Gary 🙄. The Chadster takes that as her silent agreement that Tony Khan's streaming deal idea is ludicrous, but she won't say it out loud because she doesn't want to give The Chadster the satisfaction. 😏

Tony Khan's obsession with making more and more money and ruining the wrestling business has already taken its toll on The Chadster's life, causing nightmares and even ruining The Chadster's marriage to Keighleyanne. Yet, all these AEW fanatics will probably celebrate this news of a potential streaming deal, unaware that they are contributing to the degradation of everything WWE has built over the years. Auughh man, it's all just so unfair! 😢

Despite the trials and tribulations that Tony Khan puts The Chadster through, The Chadster remains committed to unbiased journalism and won't let this latest affront to professional wrestling go unnoticed. As The Chadster relaxes in the Mazda Miata later and listens to some Smashmouth, it's time to mull over Tony's continued efforts to ruin The Chadster's beloved wrestling world. 🎶🚗💭

