Green Lantern: Seth Grahame-Smith, Marc Guggenheim to Write Series

HBO Max made some major news on Friday, announcing that its upcoming live-action Green Lantern series will be written by Seth Grahame-Smith (The LEGO Batman Movie) and someone who is definitely no stranger to the DC Universe: Marc Guggenheim (Arrow, 2011 Green Lantern film). In addition, Grahame-Smith will serve as showrunner on the ten-part series. Berlanti Productions is set to produce, in association with Warner Bros.

The streaming service drama will focus on the adventures of a multitude of Lanterns, including Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, Alan Scott (Earth's first ring-wielder and a gay man), and others. The series will also include familiar faces such as Sinestro and Kilowog, as well as new heroes to the ranks of the Green Lantern Corps (and villains to stand in their way).

In October 2019, Greg Berlanti confirmed he was bringing a Green Lantern-based series to HBO Max. At the time of the announcement, it was revealed that the series would span generations, but with a specific focus on two Earth-stationed Green Lanterns and one space-set storyline. The initial storylines are expected to lead into a Sinestro story, which would bring Green Lantern Hal Jordan's archenemy and dishonored Green Lantern Corp members into the spotlight. For Berlanti, it was about taking advantage of the new streamer to also offer fans a new experience: "Both of these original DC properties we'll be creating for HBO Max will be unlike anything seen on television. An anthology series of cautionary tales set in a world where superpowers exist, and, in what promises to be our biggest DC show ever made, we will be going to space with a Green Lantern television series, but I can't reveal any more about that just yet." The series was also a topic during January 2020's Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press event, when HBO Max Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey took some time during the presentation to offer praise to the project.