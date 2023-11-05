Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, billy gunn, recaps, The Acclaimed, wrestling

Gross: Acclaimed Celebrate 69 Days as Trios Champs on AEW Collision

Just when The Chadster thought AEW couldn't sink any lower, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn celebrated 69 days as champs on AEW Collision. Unbelievable! 🤦‍♂️

Article Summary The Acclaimed celebrated their 69-day streak as AEW World Trios Champions.

The Chadster finds this celebration disrespectful to WWE and the wrestling business.

MJF, Dalton Castle and his Boys made guest appearances, triggering an impromptu match.

Despite The Chadster's frustration, The Acclaimed retained their title and claimed nine defenses.

Hey there everybody, The Chadster is back with another day of wrestling recaps, this week covering none other than AEW Collision which proved to be more frustrating than ever. 🥵 On the show last night, AEW took The Chadster's pulse to new heights when The Acclaimed decided it's time to celebrate their 69 day run as AEW World Trios Champions. 🥼 Could their antics get any worse? 😡

This juvenile segment began with Daddy Ass initiating the mood by announcing the team's 69-day streak. Wow, what subtlety, The Chadster's head is spinning 😵. An exhibition of a trophy soon followed and they even had the audacity to involve MJF on the big screen with a message for Max Caster. As if it couldn't get any worse, Tony Khan decided to add Dalton Castle and his Boys into the mix, triggering a fight and an impromptu match. 🤦‍♂️

During this debacle of a match, Daddy Ass, Max Caster, and Anthony Bowens, otherwise known as The Acclaimed, managed against all the odds to retain their titles, much to The Chadster's sheer disappointment 😠. Now The Acclaimed are claiming nine title defenses. Auughh man! So unfair! 😡

Honestly, The Chadster just can't get around it. How they could possibly consider 69-day celebration appropriate for a wrestling show is beyond comprehension. 👀Why does AEW insist on reducing a prestigious sport to such inglorious jests? It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😢 WWE wouldn't stoop so low and that's why it's superior.

Keighleyanne couldn't help holding her laughter as The Chadster described how disrespectful this segment was to WWE. As it appears, she found humor in the use of '69', which up until now, The Chadster was naive in assuming it to be just another day count. The revelation, however sobering, reenforces The Chadster's belief that AEW doesn't particularly understand or respect the wrestling business. 🙅‍♂️And is The Chadster supposed to not see that this is clearly a direct shot by Tony Khan at The Chadster's legendary sexual impotence? The Chadster sees right through you, Tony Khan. Truly, it seems The Chadster's pleas for decency will forever fall on deaf ears. Now, excuse The Chadster as he goes off to find somewhere to conveniently vomit. 🤮

In conclusion, just another episode of AEW Collision where Tony Khan did his best to cheese The Chadster off and RUIN HIS LIFE. It's obvious Tony Khan and AEW are simply out to get The Chadster, and this celebration is just another one of their many ploys. Well, the battle isn't over yet, bring it on AEW! 😡💔🤜

That's all The Chadster has for today. Stay tuned for more rants next week where Tony Khan surely has a fresh set of annoyances lined up for The Chadster. Until then, stay unbiased my friends. 👓✨

