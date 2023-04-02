Gunther, McIntyre, Sheamus: The Ultimate WrestleMania Triple Threat The Chadster reviews the most thrilling Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat match in WWE history at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood! 💪🌟

Greetings, wrestling fans! The Chadster thanks you for choosing the only unbiased coverage of WrestleMania Goes Hollywood right here on Bleeding Cool. While other websites are blinded by their love for AEW, The Chadster is here to describe the majesty of WrestleMania that AEW could never hope to achieve. 🌟

But just imagine, if WWE could put on a three-night WrestleMania, it would be absolutely incredible. 😍 However, they probably can't afford to do that because they're using their resources to fend off Tony Khan's vicious and unfair competition. Auughh man! So unfair! 😡 But let's focus, because tonight is the greatest day in the history of the wrestling business! 🏆

Now, let's dive into the breathtaking Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat match between Gunther, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus. This match was a testament to the sheer power and grit of these wrestlers, and The Chadster can't help but be in awe. 🤩 The intense rivalry between McIntyre and Sheamus added to the drama, while Gunther showcased his dominance as Intercontinental Champion.

The Chadster has never seen so many vicious chops in a match, leaving even The Chadster's chest bruised from just watching it. 😵 This hard-hitting action is something only WWE can deliver, and any company that tries is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😒

The match garnered a "This is Awesome" chant, and rightfully so! With false finishes and huge moves, The Chadster was on the edge of his seat, unsure who would be victorious. This was truly the greatest wrestling match of all time, and The Chadster is honored to have been able to witness it. 🙏

However, The Chadster's editors at Bleeding Cool think The Chadster should tone down his social media posts about WrestleMania because apparently, some AEW fans are getting upset. But what about The Chadster's feelings? AEW fans don't think about how upset The Chadster is when Tony Khan is tormenting The Chadster with his wrestling shows. 😭

Nevertheless, don't forget to check back later for more coverage of WrestleMania Sunday, the only unbiased coverage on the internet. Stay tuned, wrestling fans! 🎉🤼‍♂️

