Hacks Season 3 Set for 2-Episode Premiere This May (TEASER, IMAGES)

Max's Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder & Kaitlin Olson-starring Hacks returns on May 2nd. Here's a look at the official teaser & preview images.

When we last checked in with the Emmy Award-winning comedy series Hacks, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) had parted ways. Beginning on Thursday, May 2nd, with a two-episode Season 3 return, we'll see how things worked out one year later – with Deborah riding high off the success of her standup special and Ava pursuing new opportunities back in Los Angeles. Returning alongside Smart and Einbinder for the new season are Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, and Lorenza Izzo. In addition, the third season sees guest stars Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks, Christopher Lloyd, Dan Bucatinsky, George Wallace, and Tony Goldwyn joining the cast. Aside from the fact that Hacks is just a great comedy series that you should be watching, you should also support it because Olson gets all of the "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" love from us for her other projects – and Smart was in HBO's prequel/sequel/remix series Watchmen – that alone deserved undying devotion.

Max's Hacks is created and showrun by Emmy winners Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky. Executive producers include Downs and Aniello via their Paulilu banner, Statsky via First Thought Productions, Emmy winners Michael Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Morgan Sackett. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces the streaming series. The nine-episode third season is set for a two-episode premiere on Thursday, May 2nd – with subsequent episodes released weekly, heading into the season finale on May 30th.

