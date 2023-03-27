Crystal Lake: Adrienne King Updates Peacock/"Friday the 13th" Series Adrienne King (Alice Hardy) shared updates on how things are going with Bryan Fuller, A24 & Peacock's "Friday the 13th" series, Crystal Lake.

When horror fans learned last year that Bryan Fuller (Hannibal) and A24 were teaming up for a prequel series titled Crystal Lake, they were cautiously optimistic – and understandably so. With the litigation nightmare that the IP has been in for years, they assumed the series would feature Pamela Voorhees (Betsy Palmer in the original film), Jason's mother & the killer in the very first Friday the 13th film, and that's it. But when Fuller announced that they had the rights to use anything from the franchise? Well, that was a game-changer… and bringing on original actress Adrienne King (Alice Hardy) in a recurring role pretty much sealed the deal. And it's thanks to King that we have two important updates on how production on the Peacock series is going.

"Happy Friday, Campers! Bryan Fuller, our bloody brilliant Head Counselor/ Producer of CRYSTAL LAKE, the upcoming series & I had another exciting meeting filling me in on what's in store for us at Camp Blood! Always a joy & can't wait until I'm able [to] share some details!" King wrote as the caption to the image of herself with Fuller that she shared. But the headline-grabber from that post was the #Coming2024 hashtag offering an early release window heads-up on the series. Following that, King shares a look at her first visit to the show's writers' room:

My first writers meeting for CRYSTAL LAKE!!! NBC/Peacock, a24, Bryan Fuller! CHEERS to full circle moments in time! pic.twitter.com/jV7RkO7vuL — Adrienne King (@AdrienneKing13) March 25, 2023

Bryan Fuller Talks Peacock's "Crystal Lake"

Speaking with the fine folks at Fangoria in November 2022, Fuller offered some clarification on what the series could and could not use – and what he had to share caught a number of fans by surprise… in a good way:

Fuller Says They "Can Use Everything" from the Franchise: "Everything. We can use everything. We can go to Hell, we can go to space. That's not to say that we will do those things … although if we do go 10 seasons, I will be lobbying hard to go to space [laughs]. A24 and Marc Toberoff, who is Victor Miller's lawyer, have beautifully and excruciatingly assembled all of the 'Friday the 13th' rights. As a streaming series, we have the rights to do everything underneath the 'Friday the 13th' umbrella. The movie rights are a completely different thing. They are tied up at New Line and are super, super messy and probably won't be untangled anytime soon, but as far as us chickens in the television industry… uh… roost, we have access to anything and everything that 'Friday the 13th' has done up until this point."

So Where On the "Friday the 13th" Timeline Does "Crystal Lake" Fall? "I don't think I'm allowed to say just yet, but I would say it's less a prequel series than a … 'pre-remake-uel' series" (sorry, but Fuller can't explain what that means, at least "not on the record").

Since It's a Prequel, Jason Won't Be In It… Right? "I wouldn't count Jason out," Fuller teased. "I think over the course of the series, you will see many familiar manifestations of Jason."

Fuller is set to write and serve as showrunner for Peacock's Crystal Lake and will also executive produce alongside A24, Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, and Rob Barsamian (with A24 serving as the producing studio). "Friday the 13th is one of the most iconic horror franchises in movie history, and we were dying to revisit this story with our upcoming drama series Crystal Lake," shared Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming. "We can't wait to get to work with Bryan Fuller, a gifted, visionary creator who I've had the pleasure of being a longtime friend and collaborator, along with our incredible partners at A24, in this updated version for Peacock that will thrill long-standing fans of the franchise."