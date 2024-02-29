Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: halo, paramount, preview, season 2, trailer

HALO Season 2 Episode 6 "Onyx" Promo Released: Things Get Handsy

Check out the promo trailer for next week's episode of Paramount+'s Pablo Schreiber-starring HALO Season 2, Episode 6 "Onyx."

Article Summary HALO Season 2, Episode 6 "Onyx" promo trailer released on Paramount+.

"Declassified" video explores Aleria and honors Reach's heroes.

Episode sneak peek hints at Master Chief getting into intense action.

Season two's key storyline continues the battle against the Covenant.

There was a lot for this week's episode of Paramount+'s Pablo Schreiber (American Gods)-starring HALO to unpack after the brutally heartbreaking fall of the Reach the week prior. As you know, we won't dive into spoilers here – especially with "Aleria" having just hit the streaming service a few hours ago. But what we do have to pass along – so we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign – is the latest edition of HALO: The Series Declassified. In the video above, Sydnee Goodman gets a chance to speak with Natasha Culzac (Riz) and Bokeem Woodbine (Soren-066) about the ramifications of the Battle of Reach. In addition, we get a chance to honor the Reach's heroes, meet the Arbiter, go behind the scenes of the creation of Riz's new home world Alera, and more. And then, kicking in at around the 11:30 mark, we have the trailer for next week's episode "Onyx" – where things look to get a bit "handsy" for Master Chief (Schreiber).

The sci-fi series stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Spartan-117, and Natascha McElhone (Californication) as Dr. Halsey, who also both serve as producers this season. Additional returning cast includes Jen Taylor ("Halo" game series, RWBY), Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Shabana Azmi (Fire), Natasha Culzac (The Witcher), Olive Gray (Half Moon Investigations), Yerin Ha (Reef Break), Bentley Kalu (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Kate Kennedy (Catastrophe), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders), and Danny Sapani (Penny Dreadful). Also, Fiona O'Shaughnessy (The Forgiven) and Tylan Bailey return as series regulars this season. Joining the cast for the first time are Joseph Morgan (Vampire Diaries, The Originals), Cristina Rodlo (No One Gets Out of Here Alive, The Homeless World Cup), and Christina Bennington (Midsomer Murders).

Last month, we learned the episode titles for this season: S02E01: "Sanctuary," S02E02: "Sword," S02E03: "Visegrad," S02E04: "Reach," S02E05: "Aleria," S02E06: "Onyx," S02E07: "Thermopylae," and S02E08: "Halo." Now, here's a look back at the official trailer & overview for the second season:

In season two, Master Chief John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe – that the Covenant is preparing to attack humanity's greatest stronghold. With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind's salvation, or its extinction: the Halo.

Paramount+'s HALO is produced by Showtime in association with 343 Industries and Amblin Television. The second season is executive produced by David Wiener alongside Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television. Kiki Wolfkill serves as executive producer for Xbox/343 Industries with Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture and Gian Paolo Varani. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

