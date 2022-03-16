Hardys Tag Team Debut Added to AEW Dynamite: St. Patrick's Day Slam

Matt and Jeff Hardy, known collectively as The Hardys (because WWE has the trademark for Boyz), will face Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen, Private Party, in The Hardys tag team wrestling debut on AEW Dynamite tonight. Dubbed the St. Patrick's Day Slam, this episode of Dynamite is a special named episode featuring multiple title matches, including Dr. Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa in a steel cage for the AEW Women's World Championship, which many expect will change hands in Rosa's hometown of San Antonio. The Hardys debut brings another big event to the card that also features talent such as AEW World Champion Hangman Page, AEW World Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, TNT Champion Skorpio Sky, Chris Jericho, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, William Regal, and more.

Jeff Hardy made his Dynamite debut last week, signing with AEW on his first day of free agency after his abrupt and scandalous departure from WWE. Hardy was released by WWE after he refused to go to rehab after behaving "erratically" at a house show, exiting through the crowd in the middle of the match. However, Hardy family members soon insisted that Hardy passed his drug test, with WWE following up with a new offer to rejoin the company and enter its Hall of Fame. Hardy refused, however, leading one to consider at least the idea that Jeff and Matt could possibly have planned the whole thing as a way to get Jeff out of the creative wasteland of WWE. It is wrestling, after all. Management can get worked too!

Addressing tonight's match, AEW CEO, GM, and Head of Creative (yes, he makes sure all three titles are printed in every press release) Tony Khan said:

It was incredible to hear the huge pop from the crowd when the Hardys' music hit, and to see Jeff Hardy reunited with Matt at AEW: Dynamite last week was an amazing moment for fans around the world. Jeff Hardy transcends time and is associated with some of wrestling's most iconic moments. Reuniting the Hardys and bringing their encyclopedia of experience to AEW will give fans another exciting chapter in Matt and Jeff's storied legacy in wrestling. Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen turning on Matt Hardy, a wrestler they grew up idolizing, is a betrayal that cuts deep, and now Isiah and Marq will face the brothers who inspired their careers. This will be a battle of two of the most innovative tag teams today – Private Party vs. Matt and Jeff Hardy tonight on AEW: Dynamite.

Rather than type it all up again, here's what the press release has to say about the rest of the card for St. Patrick's Day Slam, which airs at 8E/7C on TBS tonight:

Tonight's show also features AEW World Champion Hangman Page, with AEW World Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, teaming to battle Adam Cole and reDRagon (Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly). "The Face of the Revolution" Wardlow challenges new TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, with Dan Lambert in his corner, for the title. The Jericho Appreciation Society, featuring Chris Jericho, 2point0, Daniel Garcia and Jake Hager, will have their official commencement. Plus, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley join forces with William Regal at their side once again to take on Best Friends' Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta. And, nearly one year to the day of their wild Lights Out Match at last year's St. Patrick's Day Slam, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., and Thunder Rosa meet inside a Steel Cage with the AEW Women's World Championship on the line.

