Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy Now #Harlivy; S03 Info Teased for Tuesday

UPDATE: Series co-creator Patrick Schumacker tweeted the following image along with the message: "BEWARE… a special #Harlivy announcement drops TOMORROW! And it's a real HOOT!" Well, based on what you're about to see it's safe to say that The Court of Owls will be coming into play…

So it looks like we've reached the light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the third season of HBO Max's Kaley Cuoco & Lake Bell-starring Harley Quinn. Last week, we learned from a recent press release from WarnerMedia Discovery listing July's releases that the animated series would be hitting screens in July. Well, after an update from the show's social media accounts, it would appear that fans are getting a major update on Tuesday. A trailer? A tease? A teaser trailer? A trailer teaser? A teaser for the teaser… that's for the trailer? Possibly any of those (or none), but if nothing else we're definitely expecting a premiere date (and an early Season 4 green light would be a really nice touch).

Now here's a look at the tweet from earlier today, not only showing off Harley & Ivy's cool new emoji (#Harlivy) but also a look at the couple along with that tease not-so-subtly suggesting for us to "stay tuned tomorrow":

Co-Executive Producer Jennifer Coyle offered some additional intel and more during a session at the Annecy Intl. Animation Film Festival earlier this month (first reported exclusively by Variety). Posting some first-look art from the season, Coyle shared that Season 3 picks up where the second season ended: Harley & Ivy are together, and it would appear the preview image above is from their unofficial honeymoon. But Coyle teased that their honeymoon will be anything but quiet. In another image, it was shown that Batman and Harley will be meeting back up. In addition, viewers can expect new characters, "twists and turns" and that the season will "take audiences to places and show things you don't see anywhere else." Following an image of what appeared to be an S&M bar with a man having his bare bottom spanked, Coyle commented, "Here, Commissioner Gordon finds himself in a very weird place."

At SXSW earlier this year, Harley Quinn series co-creator Patrick Schumacker announced that development was underway on an animated spinoff entitled Noonan's (working title). While it was still early in its development stage, the proposed series would spotlight Kite Man as he buys Noonan's Bar, an infamous hangout spot for some of the seedier elements in and around Gotham. "He tries to run the bar by himself but it doesn't turn out so easy," Schumacker explained. "We have Harley and Ivy appear in the first episode, but after that, we have with different goons and villains appearing every episode like Lex Luthor and Bane. It will be kind of like 'Cheers' for supervillains." Well, HBO Max liked what they heard because the streamer gave it a 10-episode series order in April, with Matt Oberg reprising his role of Kite Man. Harley Quinn (set to return this summer for its third season) co-creators Schumacker, Justin Halpern & Dean Lorey, as well as original series star Cuoco (via Yes, Norman Productions), will executive produce, along with Sam Register. Lorey will serve as showrunner on the series, based on characters from DC and produced by Warner Bros. Animation.

