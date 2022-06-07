Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Cutting Their Vacation Short for Season 3

Between spinoff series, Harvey Guillén (What We Do In The Shadows) joining the cast as Dick Grayson aka Nightwing, and series star Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) promising "so much good stuff" that includes some "brilliant" celebrity guest voices as well as Harley & Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) still going strong, it's safe to say that there are a ton of expectations heading into the third season of HBO Max's Harley Quinn. But when can fans expect to see Season 3? Well, it appears we're one step closer with the animated series' Twitter account officially confirming that Gotham's hottest duo will be cutting their summer vacation short for a Season 3 premiere "later this summer."

Here's a look at the tweets confirming the release window, followed by some additional intel on the spinoff we mentioned earlier:

The hottest duo Gotham's ever seen 😍 and we're back this summer b*tches! pic.twitter.com/ik3c7SHqsx — Harley Quinn (@dcharleyquinn) June 7, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Harley Quinn Season 3 arrives to HBO Max later this summer. via @USATODAY — Harley Quinn (@dcharleyquinn) June 7, 2022 Show Full Tweet

At SXSW earlier this year, Harley Quinn series co-creator Patrick Schumacker announced that development was underway on an animated spinoff entitled Noonan's (working title). While it was still early in its development stage, the proposed series would spotlight Kite Man as he buys Noonan's Bar, an infamous hangout spot for some of the seedier elements in and around Gotham. "He tries to run the bar by himself but it doesn't turn out so easy," Schumacker explained. "We have Harley and Ivy appear in the first episode, but after that, we have with different goons and villains appearing every episode like Lex Luthor and Bane. It will be kind of like 'Cheers' for supervillains." Well, HBO Max liked what they heard because the streamer gave it a 10-episode series order in April, with Matt Oberg reprising his role of Kite Man. Harley Quinn (set to return this summer for its third season) co-creators Schumacker, Justin Halpern & Dean Lorey, as well as original series star Cuoco (via Yes, Norman Productions), will executive produce, along with Sam Register. Lorey will serve as showrunner on the series, based on characters from DC and produced by Warner Bros. Animation.

Along with Cuoco & Bell, HBO Max's Harley Quinn also stars Alan Tudyk (Doom Patrol) as The Joker, Ron Funches (Powerless) as Nanaue / King Shark, JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) as Frank the Plant, Jason Alexander (Seinfeld) as Sy Borgman, and Wanda Sykes (Black-ish) as Tsaritsa / Queen of Fables. Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) as Lex Luthor, Natalie Morales (Bojack Horseman), Jim Rash (Community) as Edward Nygma / Riddler, Rahul Kohli (iZombie) as Dr. Jonathan Crane / Scarecrow, Diedrich Bader (Veep) as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Tony Hale (Veep) as Dr. Edgar Cizko / Doctor Psycho, Christopher Meloni (Happy!) as Commissioner Jim Gordon, and Sanaa Lathan (Native Son) as Selina Kyle / Catwoman also star.