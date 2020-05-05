Haunting Team Bringing Christopher Pike's The Midnight Club to Netflix

Looks like Netflix rather enjoys being in the "spooks-n-scares" business, with the creative team behind The Haunting of Bly Manor reportedly joining with the streaming service to adapt the Christopher Pike novel The Midnight Club to series. Variety reported first and exclusively that The Haunting creator Mike Flanagan will adapt the novel along with Leah Fong. Flanagan and Trevor Macy will executive produce via Intrepid Pictures alongside Fong and Julia Bicknell. Sources say that a number of other Pike works would also be worked into the series, though reps for Netflix and Intrepid Pictures declined to comment at the time of the initial report. Pike's other YA novels include "The Thirst" and "Chain Letter" series, as well as the books, Remember Me and Alosha. Pike also penned several adult novels, including Sati and The Blind Mirror.

First published in 1994 by Simon Pulse, The Midnight Club follows a group of patients who gather together to share scary stories at midnight that goes far beyond mere storytelling:

Rotterdam Home, a hospice where teenagers with terminal illnesses went to die, was home to the Midnight Club: a group of five young men and women who met at midnight and told stories of intrigue and horror. One night they made a pact that the first of them to die would make every effort to contact the others from beyond the grave.

The Haunting of Bly Manor serves as a follow-up to Netflix's critically-acclaimed horror series The Haunting of Hill House and is expected to premiere in 2020. Flanagan also serves as the creator of the upcoming Netflix series Midnight Mass, which was forced to suspend production due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but is set to resume production once the health crisis ends. Fong is currently a writer on The Haunting of Bly Manor as well as Apple TV+'s Amazing Stories, with past credits including ABC's Once Upon a Time and SYFY's The Magicians.

