Hawkeye VFX Team Shows How Jolt Became Lucky the Pizza Dog

Hawkeye has no shortage of stars and scene-stealers. Among them is Lucky the Pizza Dog played by Jolt, the Golden Retriever. In the series, Lucky is distinguished by her now-closed lost eye, offering a look as if she's winking. Marvel Studios produced a featurette on the faithful four-legged companion of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) showing off her scenes and "motivations". According to VFX Supervisor Greg Steele, Jolt did all her own stunts.

How Hawkeye VFX Team Gave Jolt, Lucky's Signature "Wink"

Using a side-by-side comparison, it shows Jolt very much has the function of both her eyes. "For Lucky's performance, Lucky was 100 percent the real dog at all times," Steele said. "We didn't have a CG stand-in at all for anything she had to do. She was able to pull everything off." The video also revealed how they gave Lucky's signature wink with contrasting shots of the dog with and without the wink revealing the magic of Hollywood. Luckily (see what I did there?), the VFX team didn't have to put anything on the dog-like dots or tape to mark placement on where the eye would have to be altered in post.

Hawkeye follows the story of Barton as he tries to recover his Ronin suit that was originally thought lost following the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019). Kate, his biggest fan since the events of the 2012 film, trained in multiple forms of combat specializing in archery finds herself with the suit and in the middle of a conspiracy involving a criminal syndicate looking for revenge against the Ronin. The Disney+ series also stars Vera Farmiga, Tony Dalton, Fra Fee, Alaqua Cox, Linda Cardellini, Florence Pugh, and Vincent D'Onofrio. You can also follow Jolt on Instagram.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Meet the REAL Lucky the Pizza Dog | Marvel Studios' Hawkeye (https://youtu.be/EGhCPTz8Wtw)