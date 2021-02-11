With the combination of a new programming year, a large chunk of last year's programming plans being shifted to this year due to COVID pandemic-related delays, and the ever-growing and competitive 'streaming wars" making 2021 a time for growth for both HBO and HBO Max, content head for the cabler and the streamer Casey Bloys sat down with THR to offer some updates on what viewers can expect. From Joss Whedon and The Nevers to the future of the Game of Thrones franchise and DC Universe on HBO Max, here's a look at some of the highlights:

Joss Whedon Won't Be a Large Part of Marketing "The Nevers": "When I read Charisma Carpenter's accounts, it was distressing. On 'The Nevers,' he's left the show. You've seen his statement. We were already planning, as you saw, to not say 'From Joss Whedon' or 'the director of [Avengers].' It hasn't really affected the campaign. Yes, you would expect to have that name [in marketing materials] but the show and the creative is going to speak for itself. A marketing campaign can only do so much; the show and the creative have to stand on its own."

Expanding the "Game of Thrones" Universe Depends on Stories & Creative: 'The way we try to approach it is not by [saying], 'We need five shows within three years,' but 'What are the stories worth telling?' We've been developing multiple takes on different worlds. The one I want to do is the one that I think is best creatively. I prefer to make it about the stories and the showrunners and their vision as opposed to hitting some arbitrary target for the right number of shows.'

"Game of Thrones" Fans Shouldn't Expect a Massive "GoT-verse": "I look at for HBO Max and WarnerMedia looks at it overall, that we have these great brands: HBO, DC, whatever we're going to do with 'Game of Thrones.' I don't think as a company you necessarily want to think about it terms of just what's on HBO Max or just what's in theaters. It's overall, what do we have? In terms of over-saturation to me and HBO Max, for any slate, whether it's at HBO or HBO Max, you try to have some diversity and variance in the slate so it's not all DC, so it's not all adult animation, it's not all acquired programming. You find the right level for subscribers that they really respond to and are always finding something new and different to watch. On HBO Max, I don't want to do all DC shows; I don't want to do all Game of Thrones spinoffs. But a good mix of those. They're great properties to have within the mix."

So about that "Harry Potter" Series…: Bloys wouldn't confirm anything other than meetings have taken place with writers pitching ideas, and that there are no deals in place contrary to any rumors out there.

DC Universe Fans Should More Shows Across Different Platforms But with "One Voice": "I just started to get involved with the DC content in August. Peacemaker is one of the first shows I greenlit and one of the first shows coming out, in January 2022. It's a great example of what HBO Max can do with DC content in that we're producing at a level we haven't seen DC content on TV do thus far. It's been one of [WarnerMedia CEO] Ann Sarnoff's priorities to organize the DC world for exactly what you're talking about — to make sure that the universe is logical and makes sense. She talks about the flywheel: that the movies speak to the TV shows that speak to the movies — that it's all connected. There's a lot of work going on in that at DC and Warner Bros. That is very much something that Ann has made a priority and the company is doing. It's one of the things in terms of WarnerMedia today vs. Time Warner five years ago, I have regular conversations now with [Warner Bros. film chief] Toby Emmerich and [DC content chief] Jim Lee and we talk about all things in way that never would have been discussed before. That's probably how you got a little DC over here, a little of DC over there, etc. The idea going forward is that we're talking with one voice about the DC universe. It's a really valuable world to have and we want to make sure we're using it correctly."