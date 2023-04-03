HBO Reportedly Eyeing Another "Game of Thrones" Prequel Series Though not commenting, an earlier report has HBO eyeing another prequel series set in George RR Martin's Game of Thrones universe.

Though HBO is not commenting, Variety is reporting that HBO is looking to expand George RR Martin's on-screen "Game of Thrones" universe with a new prequel series. Set 300 years prior to the event of "Game of Thrones," the series would look at how Aegon I Targaryen & sister-wives Visenya and Rhaenys commanded their army & dragons to take command of six of Westeros' seven kingdoms. Aegon I would go on to become the first king of Westeros, the first to sit on the Iron Throne, and the founder of the Targaryen Dynasty. Said to be in its early stages, the report claims that HBO is currently searching for a writer to get development moving forward on the project. What's interesting about the possible news is that there is the possibility of a film being produced by HBO & Warner Bros. to serve as the lead-in to the series.

Last week, Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that the second season of HBO & showrunner Ryan Condal's "Game of Thrones" prequel series House of the Dragon would consist of eight episodes and not ten, unlike the first season. The reason? The report continues that the move is part of a "bigger picture" plan for the series that includes HBO considering a third-season pick-up. Regarding the decrease in episodes, initial thoughts were that the move was a result of Warner Bros. Discovery's cost-cutting measure, but sources close to the production say that the move was for the sake of the story. With HOTD's creative team setting a 3-4 season course for the series, Condal reportedly worked with Martin to establish a better overall sense of how the storylines should line up regarding which seasons they would take place, the battles that would be included, and more. As a result, Season 3 has reportedly been mapped out (with some plotlines & a major battle from Season 2 shifted to the third season), with HBO considering an early greenlight to get a head start on scripts, casting, and overall production plans.