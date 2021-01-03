Headspace Guide to Meditation Offers Much-Needed Clarity: Review

The prospects of a new year can be daunting, to say the least. The combination of the drive towards bettering yourself with the pressures of the outside world to do the most can all be too much sometimes. Netflix has taken a step towards recognizing an outlet of clarity and peace for viewers by adding a new series, Headspace Guide to Meditation. The short series seeks to go episode by episode with new techniques in each, helping those who both understand and those who don't understand meditation a path forward in the new year.

The first episode explains right from the start how each episode will be set up, from the technique being taught to then a time set aside towards the end for the viewer to practice it. In viewing the first episode, this promise combined with simple yet peaceful illustrations and animation, you're given a chance to take time to breathe.

The way meditation is explained is fantastic, as a skill that can be built upon. There can be a lot of guilt in not getting into a state of relaxation right away or failing at centering oneself, but there's no shame that should be found. Headspace Guide to Meditation doesn't expect perfection from people in their series with Netflix. Instead, they hope to give every variety of individuals a chance to grow the skill into what they want in their own unique lives. One of the biggest pieces that stuck with me was something said only about five minutes into the first episode (hint: that's an awesome sign). What stuck with me was the concept of changing our relationship with the passing thoughts and mess of feelings that can travel through when we try to relax or meditate.

Headspace Guide to Meditation is excellent for those who wish to change their connection to peace and meditation in the new year. The new Netflix series is streaming now, and let us know what you think in the comments below if you've been able to watch!