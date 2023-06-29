Posted in: Audio Dramas, TV | Tagged: Audiobook, christopher golden, dark horse comics, hellboy, Mike Mignolia, rbmedia

Hellboy: A Plague of Wasps Leads 3 GraphicAudio Audiobook Originals

Beginning with Hellboy: A Plague of Wasps, GraphicAudio is launching three original audiobooks with Mike Mignola & Dave Stewart artwork.

RBmedia, the largest audiobook publisher in the world, today announced that its GraphicAudio brand is releasing three original Hellboy Universe audiobooks from bestselling author Christopher Golden. The first audiobook in the series will be released in July. Written exclusively for GraphicAudio and produced with a full cast of actors, sound effects, and cinematic music, this audio-first series provides an immersive story created by legendary cartoonist Mike Mignola.

Each audiobook will be accompanied by custom artwork by Mignola and award-winning colorist Dave Stewart. Golden said, "Having written Hellboy comics and novels and co-written the screenplay for the upcoming Hellboy: The Crooked Man film, I couldn't resist the opportunity to experiment with original audiobooks. The audiobooks form a trilogy that picks up key story threads from the comics that Hellboy fans won't want to miss while providing an exciting jumping-on point for casual fans and introducing a brand new character who will soon appear in the comics."

The first three original Hellboy audiobooks include:

Hellboy: A Plague of Wasps. Things turn strange and dangerous when Hellboy accompanies his girlfriend, Anastasia Bransfield, on a trip to Brazil. They venture into the rainforest to stop an evil force from spreading. This first audiobook in the series will be available on July 31, 2023, wherever audiobooks are sold.

Lobster Johnson: The Proteus Club. Set in 1933, reporter Cynthia Tynan finds herself drawn into the mystery surrounding the disappearance of several prominent New Yorkers and seeks the aid of the Lobster. They must confront German spies, religious lunatics, and monstrously transformed people who have been subjected to hideous experimentation. The Lobster Johnson audiobook will debut in October.

Hellboy and the BPRD: The Goddess of Manhattan. Hellboy, Liz Sherman, and Abe Sapien are drawn into a bizarre case linked both to adventures with Anastasia in Brazil and to Lobster Johnson. Co-authored by Thomas E. Sniegoski, the third audiobook in the series will be released in November.

GraphicAudio's Creative Director and voice talent, Scott McCormick, said, "When I started working at GraphicAudio, I wanted us to get the rights to one property: Hellboy. Now, not only do I get to direct a Hellboy adventure, but I also get to direct three all-new, original stories. Bonus: I get to play Hellboy—and not just any Hellboy, but Hellboy in love. Dreams do come true."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!