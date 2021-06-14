Hell's Kitchen Season 20 Preview: Blue Team Commits A Cardinal Sin

After the combination of bad attitude and undercooked food led to the elimination of food vlogger Matthew Francis Johnson and meal prep chef Ava Harren in last week's episode of Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns, Chef Gordon Ramsay is bringing the chefs back again this week for "Young Guns: Come Hell or High Water!". This week, the competitors have the chance to honor the show's history by replicating the very first challenge ever on the cooking competition series: squid. And yes, a large squid tank is involved. But then things get loudly serious when Ramsay looks to get to the bottom of who was behind the raw chicken that was served by the Blue Team during dinner service- a cardinal sin in "Hell's Kitchen." Here's a look at this week's round:

Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns Season 20, Episode 3 "Young Guns: Come Hell or High Water!": The chefs are challenged to replicate the very first challenge in HELL'S KITCHEN history – breaking down squid perfectly for Chef Ramsay. Later, it's "Chicken Gate" when Gordon discovers the Blue Team has served up raw chicken during Dinner Service.

HELL'S KITCHEN returns for its landmark 20th season HELL'S KITCHEN: YOUNG GUNS, as Chef Gordon Ramsay is back in Las Vegas, home to five of Ramsay's restaurants, including the world's first Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN restaurant at Caesars Palace. For the first time ever, 18 aspiring chefs from across the country and all aged 23 years old or younger at the start of the competition will challenge Lady Luck in the hopes of winning big. Each week, the competition will get more intense, as these "Young Guns" are put through rigorous culinary challenges – reaping high stakes rewards and punishments, all with a Sin City flare. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition until one is named the winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas and the title of HELL'S KITCHEN winner.

FOX's Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions. Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen, and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.