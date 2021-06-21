Hell's Kitchen Season 20 Preview: Young Guns Go Big But Who Goes Home?

Even with the Blue Team already starting to come apart at the seams over raw chicken, it was Private Chef Jayaun Smith's poor performances over the course of two services that doomed him by the time the credits rolled on last week's round of Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns. This week, Chef Gordon Ramsay brings the remaining chefs back for "Young Guns: Young Guns Going Big" as they're tasked with making brunch for five dozen very hungry and very tired Caesars Palace employees. And as if things weren't already tense with the Blue Team, dinner service might just be the thing that breaks some of our chefs- as you're about to see from the following promo images and preview for this week's episode:

Hell's Kitchen Season 20, Episode 4"Young Guns: Young Guns Going Big": The chefs are challenged to make brunch for 60 hungry Caesars Palace employees, fresh off the night shift. Later, one chef takes the fall during the use of a punishment pass, earning the respect of both teams, and dinner service leads some chefs to crack under the pressure.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: This Is The Worst Kitchen I Have Worked In | Season 20 Ep. 4 | HELL'S KITCHEN (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nBe4vFksN_Y)

HELL'S KITCHEN returns for its landmark 20th season HELL'S KITCHEN: YOUNG GUNS, as Chef Gordon Ramsay is back in Las Vegas, home to five of Ramsay's restaurants, including the world's first Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN restaurant at Caesars Palace. For the first time ever, 18 aspiring chefs from across the country and all aged 23 years old or younger at the start of the competition will challenge Lady Luck in the hopes of winning big. Each week, the competition will get more intense, as these "Young Guns" are put through rigorous culinary challenges – reaping high stakes rewards and punishments, all with a Sin City flare. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition until one is named the winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas and the title of HELL'S KITCHEN winner.

FOX's Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions. Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen, and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.

