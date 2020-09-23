Helstrom Official Trailer: Every Family Has Its Demons- Some Are Real

With Hulu and Marvel Studios' Helstrom ready to work its magic starting next month, viewers are getting a chance to take a deeper dive into the series via the official trailer. The series follows Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer. Focusing on their complicated dynamic, the brother/sister pair track down the worst of humanity, each with their own attitude and skills. Something the siblings do have in common with the rest of us? Their family has its own "demons," too- but as you're about to see, their demons usually need a lot more than an intervention or therapy to put them down.

Here's a look at the official trailer- and to learn more about the series from the cast and creative teams, make sure to check out their "Get Heated with the Cast & Creator of Hulu's 'Helstrom'" panel at next month's New York Comic Con Metaverse 2020:

Executive produced by series showrunner Paul Zbyszewski, Jeph Loeb, and Karim Zreik, Marvel's Helstrom stars Tom Austen (Grantchester, The Royals) as Daimon Helstrom, Sydney Lemmon (Fear of The Walking Dead) as Ana Helstrom, Elizabeth Marvel (Homeland, The Meyerowitz Stories) as Victoria Helstrom, Robert Wisdom (Ballers, Watchmen) as Caretaker, June Carryl (Mindhunter, Dead Women Walking) as Dr. Louise Hastings, Ariana Guerra (Raising Dion, Insatiable) as Gabriella Rosetti, Alain Uy (The Passage, Paper Tigers) as Chris Yen, Daniel Cudmore (X-Men and Twilight franchises) as Keith Spivey, and David Meunier (Justified) as Finn Miller. Here's a look at the updated character breakdowns for the upcoming series:

Austen's Daimon Helstrom is a professor of ethics who moonlights as an exorcist. Daimon has no illusions about saving a world he has no patience for; he just hopes he can help a few of the people closest to him. In his battle against a hidden world, Daimon is determined to root out demons as they arise, and will not stop until they're vanquished. Lemmon's Ana Helstrom runs a successful auction house and suffers no fools, but her true interest lies in hunting down those who hurt others. Traumatized by her father as a child, Ana is driven to rid the world of those like him, even as she secretly worries her father will return.

Marvel's Victoria Helstrom is plagued by demons both real and imagined. Victoria has been institutionalized for twenty years. While she struggles to be herself, she hopes to repair her relationship with her children. Wisdom's Caretaker is a guardian of knowledge of the occult. He uses his knowledge and his relationship with Ana to help keep demonic forces at bay. Carryl's Dr. Louise Hastings is a psychologist with a strong faith but an open mind. Hastings is head of the psychiatric hospital where Victoria is being monitored. She has watched over the Helstrom family for years, caring for them as best she can.

Guerra's Gabriella Rosetti is a woman balancing logic and faith. Gabriella arrives from the Vatican to help Daimon and Hastings uncover cases of demonic possession. She wants to save everyone she can, including Daimon. Uy's Chris Yen is Ana's business partner and her closest friend — some would say, surrogate brother. He carries out the bulk of the auction house's responsibilities and assists Ana with whatever she needs. Cudmore's Keith Spivey is a nurse at St. Teresa's. With the hospital serving as the institutional home for their mother Victoria for the past 20 years, Spivey's profession has him crossing paths with Daimon and Ana. Meunier's Finn Miller is part of a secret organization that handles work that's not for the faint of heart.