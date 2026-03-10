Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: high potential

High Potential: Here's Our S02E14 "If You Come For the Queen" Preview

Daphne takes lead on a case that hits close to home on ABC's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential S02E14: "If You Come For the Queen."

Welcome back to our weekly preview for ABC's (now) recently renewed Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential, as we shift the spotlight onto tonight's episode, S02E14: "If You Come For the Queen." In this go-around, Daphne (Javicia Leslie) takes center stage when an attempted murder hits close to home, and Ava (Amirah J) comes to her for some guidance. Along with our updated preview below (overview, images, trailer, a sneak peek, and more), we also take a look at March 17th's S02E15: "Pie in the Sky," where an astronaut is murdered, and a possible lead in Roman's disappearance arises. Following that, we have an official overview for March 24th's S02E16: "Turn, Up the Heat," with Morgan (Olson) looking to some old friends to help break a case.

High Potential Season 2: S02E14 – S02E16 Previews

High Potential Season 2 Episode 14: "If You Come For the Queen" – Daphne leads an investigation into the attempted murder of a beloved colleague and mentor, which is further complicated when it intertwines with another case. Later on, Ava comes to Daphne for advice and support. Written by Rebecca Kirsch & Nicole French.

High Potential Season 2 Episode 15: "Pie In the Sky" – When a renowned retired astronaut is murdered in plain sight, Morgan and the team uncover some of his mysterious entanglements. Soto travels to New York City to meet a high-profile political fixer connected to Roman's disappearance. Written by Laura Lekkos.

High Potential Season 2 Episode 16: "Turn, Up the Heat" – Morgan relies on old friends to help with a case involving street artists, while Karadec leans on the women in his life during a time of need. Written by Bob Goodman & Katie McElhenney.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, High Potential is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

