High Potential: Our S02E05 "Content Warning" Preview; Season 2 Update

Here's our preview for tonight's episode of ABC's High Potential and overviews for S02E06: Chasing Ghosts and S02E07: The One That Got Away.

Between Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) and Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) investigating a social media-influenced murder, the team adjusting to Wagner (Steve Howey), and Ava (Amirah J) continuing to look into Roman's disappearance, there's a whole lot going on in tonight's episode of Showrunner Todd Harthan and ABC's High Potential. But we have a lot more going on down below than just an updated look at S02E05: "Content Warning." After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, sneak peek, and more for tonight's episode, see what's on tap with the Halloween-themed S02E06: "Chasing Ghosts" and S02E07: "The One That Got Away." Spoiler? Not only is Bill Nye, The Science Guy, guest-starring tonight, but has has a special message for viewers from the set waiting for you below:

ABC's High Potential Season 2 Episodes 5-7 Previews

High Potential Season 2 Episode 5: "Content Warning" – When a social media stunt turns deadly, Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) and Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) head to an influencer content house to track down answers. Meanwhile, the LAPD team adjusts to Captain Nick Wagner's (Steve Howey) new role, and Ava (Amirah J) seeks more information on Roman's disappearance. Written by Katie McElhenney. Make sure to check out the clip that was shared earlier today, and here's a look at what else we have to share about tonight's episode:

High Potential Season 2 Episode 6: "Chasing Ghosts" – It's almost Halloween, and the team investigates a spooky case where a wealthy lawyer is found dead in his haunted Victorian mansion, while Captain Wagner surprises everyone with his skills. At home, Eliott plays mediator between Morgan and Ava. Written by .

High Potential Season 2 Episode 7: "The One That Got Away" – When a priceless painting is stolen in a museum heist, Morgan and Karadec team up with an art-recovery expert to unravel a tangled case and fierce ownership battle. Meanwhile, Soto is determined to uncover the secrets hidden inside Roman's backpack. Written by .

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, High Potential is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

