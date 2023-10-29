Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: Abadon, AEW Collision, Hikaru Shida, recaps, wrestling

Hikaru Shida Retains Title in AEW Collision's Halloween-Themed Match.

The Chadster deciphers AEW's bizarre Halloween-themed match where Hikaru Shida champ wrestles a "zombie." 🙄💀🎃

Welcome, welcome, welcome folks, 💃💃to yet another report from your favorite unbiased wrestling commentator, The Chadster! 💪 Today, The Chadster is giving his insight on the recent madhouse on AEW Collision where Hikaru Shida shockingly retained her AEW Women's World Championship against the so-called 'zombie' Abadon. The Chadster means, really? 🙄

The entire spectacle was just one big Halloween-themed mess. Apparently, in AEW, it's completely normal to see zombies flailing around in the ring with the champ, Hikaru Shida. 🧟♀🧟♀ A bizarre setup saw Abadon menacing Shida, crawling under the ring and trying to pull her into Halloween-style shenanigans. What's next, Tony Khan? Are elves and reindeer going to become the next championship contenders during Christmas 😡?

But the madness didn't stop there, folks. Following the eerie ambush, The Chadster kids you not, Abadon whacks Shida with a trash can lid! Unsportsmanlike? Absolutely! Shida, not taken aback, faced her opponent with a brave heart (kudos to her for making the best of Tony Khan's antics 🥴). Then, a wild Abadon manages to boot Shida right across her face after some crazy tug of war. And then – get this – Abadon smashed Shida with a blockbuster on a pile of candy. Is this a trick, or a treat? 🍭🍬 The Chadster knows the answer.

The Chadster is lost for words. The wrestling ring is not a place to distribute candies! The culminating moment was Shida's victory, where she places a pumpkin on top of Abadon's head and smashed her with the katana kick. Talk about a twisted version of bobbing for apples! Auughh man! So unfair! 🎃🗡

Tony Khan's shameless pandering having a zombie wrestle close to Halloween? That's so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. It's just the latest sign he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. This was no wrestling match, it was some cheesy Halloween party!

And believe it or not, The Chadster's favorite lady, Keighleyanne, seems to find the zombie-themed match "kinda neat". Yes, folks, apparently, AEW's Halloween madness has seeped into The Chadster's own home. 🏡💔 While revving the Mazda Miata of his mind, The Chadster tried to argue about the disgrace of a match it was, but all she did was roll her eyes. It's clear Tony Khan has gotten to her too! Course, she was more interested in texting, no prize for guessing who – that guy, Gary. 🤬👎

To wrap it up, The Chadster can only hope that AEW realizes the difference between a wrestling federation and a carnival. 🤡🎪From the perspective of an unbiased commentator, they certainly need to step up their game. Get it together, AEW, or better yet, learn a thing or two from WWE.

Until next time, folks, remember, it's The Chadster, giving you the real scoop on the wrestling world. Stay tuned for more unbiased reports and remember, wrestling is no laughing matter! 🙏🥊💪

Thank you all who watched #AEWCollision tonight! I thought it was a great show! If you DVR'd tonight's show with a classic MJF vs Omega World Title bout, Shida vs Abadon Fright Night Fight for the Women's World Title, and Starks vs Dax, you won't want to wait to watch this one! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 29, 2023 Show Full Tweet

