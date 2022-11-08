His Dark Materials Releases Season 3 Character Profile Key Art Posters

With less than a month to go until HBO Max and BBC One's series adaptation of Philip Pullman's award-winning trilogy of novels hits streaming screens, viewers are getting a chance to get up close & personal with some of the major players in the final season of His Dark Materials through a series character profile key art posters. The 8-episode return is based on the final novel, The Amber Spyglass, and finds Will (Amir Wilson), the bearer of The Subtle Knife, and Lyra (Dafne Keen), the prophesied child, traveling through multiple worlds to find and protect each other…

With the first two Season 3 episodes debuting back-to-back on Monday, December 5th, at 9 pm ET/PT, here's a look back at the official trailer for HBO/HBO Max and BBC One's His Dark Materials:

Based on "The Amber Spyglass," the final novel in Pullman's award-winning trilogy, in the final chapter of this epic fantasy series, Lyra (Keen), the prophesied child, and Will (Wilson), the bearer of The Subtle Knife, must journey to a dark place from which no one has ever returned. As her father's great war against the Authority edges closer, they will learn that saving the worlds comes at a terrible price.

Season 3 welcomes Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Suicide Squad, Lost, Oz) as Commander Ogunwe; Jamie Ward (Tyrant) as Father Gomez; Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Zack Snyder's Justice League, Mary Poppins Returns), Simon Harrison (No Man's Land, Everest), and Chipo Chung (Into the Badlands) as the rebel angels Balthamos, Baruch and Xaphania- with Amber Fitzgerald-Woolfe as Ama. The newest additions join returning cast members Keen, Wilson, Ruth Wilson as Mrs. Coulter, Simone Kirby as Mary Malone, Will Keen as Father President McPhail, Jade Anouka as Ruta Skadi, Ruta Gedminstas as Serafina Pekkala, James McAvoy as Lord Asriel, and Lin-Manuel Miranda as Lee Scoresby.

HBO Max & BBC One's His Dark Materials is produced in association with Bad Wolf and New Line Cinema. Executive producing the series are Jane Tranter, Dan McCulloch, Joel Collins, and Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf; Philip Pullman, Jack Thorne, Tom Hooper; Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich, and Carolyn Blackwood for New Line Cinema; and Ben Irving for the BBC. Amit Gupta, Charles Martin, and Weronika Tofilska are directing.