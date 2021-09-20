Hit-Monkey Teaser: Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Munn, George Takei & More

Last week, we learned that Marvel Studios and Hulu's Hit-Monkey would be hitting the streaming service on November 17th. Now we're learning a lot more about series creators & showrunners Josh Gordon & Will Speck's upcoming animated series. Based on the Marvel Comics character, the series focuses on a Japanese snow monkey whose clan meets Bryce, a stranded hitman, and nurses him back to health. But after Bryce passes, it's up to the simian (guided by Bryce's ghost) to follow in Bryce's assassin-footsteps to seek vengeance and become the "killer of killers." Along with a voice cast that includes Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Munn, George Takei, and more, we also have our first look at the series in action.

Now here's a look at our first official teaser for Hit-Monkey, followed by a breakdown of who's who in the animated series (set to hit Hulu on November 17):

Fred Tatasciore as "Monkey": Monkey's peaceful existence in the Japanese alps is shattered by the tragic loss of his tribe—setting him on a course of revenge and violence in the very world of humans that are responsible for his plight. He's a killer of killers with a bit of a rage problem. Throughout the series, he must learn to navigate the struggle between his inherently sweet nature and the evil acts he must commit. It's through his complicated friendship with the Ghost of Bryce (a former assassin and now, Monkey's unwanted conscience), that will determine whether Monkey will be consumed by his rage or channel it for good. This is the story of Hit-Monkey.

Jason Sudeikis as "Bryce": A world-weary Assassin who's made some unbelievably poor life choices. He drowns his sorrows in work, travel, and gambling but when it comes to doing hits, there's no one better. After he's killed in the Japanese Alps, the ghost of Bryce and Monkey are tied together on a revenge quest. A terrible mentor with a sarcastic, cynical view of the world, Bryce must ultimately dig deep within himself in order to complete his final mission and help Monkey become who he was meant to be.

George Takei as "Shinji": A lifelong public servant who has been the man behind the political career of Ken Takahara, his friend and political mentor. But when tragedy strikes, it falls to Shinji to pick up the baton and carry their political dreams forward. A good and honest man who raised his niece Akiko all by himself after the death of her parents. Shinji is the kind of politician everyone wishes they could have.

Olivia Munn as "Akiko": Smart, ambitious, and powerful, Akiko is the niece of Shinji Yokohama the future Prime Minister of Japan. Having spent time in the west for College and Law School, she has returned with strong opinions about the future of her Uncle's campaign. Her inherently good nature however masks a darker side, one that will emerge as the season progresses.

Ally Maki as "Haruka": An honest cop from a small town in the north, Haruka comes to Tokyo with dreams of reforming a corrupt city. But can she hold on to her values in the face of so much vice? Her new partner Ito will test her sense of right and wrong and ultimately prove to be the mentor she has always looked for. But when it falls to her to complete their case, will she have what it takes to become the cop she has always felt she could be?

Nobi Nakanishi as "Ito": The laughing stock of the Tokyo Police Department, and struggling with a drinking problem, Ito is the only one in Tokyo who suspects that Hit-Monkey may actually be one of the good guys. But no one, not even his new partner Haruka believes him. He will have to dig deep into his past and face his demons in order to finally restore his honor.

Gordon and Speck serve as executive producers; with Keith Foglesong, Matt Thompson, and Neal Holman co-executive producing. Duffy Boudreau, Mollie Brock, and Marcus Rosentrater are set to produce.